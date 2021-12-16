T-Reed makes an immediate impact on the trail

Because Bobo was gone, it opened up a slot for another Auburn coach to go out and conduct in-home visits and recruit for the team. Trovon Reed, the team's Coordinator of Player Relations filled that role.

"Trovon is a guy high-energy, believes in Auburn, and he's a people person," Bryan Harsin said. "Those things all showed up. But so are many other coaches on our staff as well, and everybody on the staff did a great job of connecting, building those relationships and making sure that we're getting the questions answered, but also we're talking to the right people and we're talking to the guys that want to be a part of what we're doing."

Reed, like his "dynamic duo" in cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge isn't too far removed from playing at Auburn. Reed signed with Auburn in the 2010 recruiting class as a highly-rated prospect out of Louisiana.

He knows what this process is like. He also knows what it's like to go out of state and choose Auburn like some of the signees he helped bring in are doing.

"Trovon provides an experience that he's played here, you know, he's from Louisiana, he came to Auburn, and he had a great experience here," Harsin said. "And he can talk on that. And I think sometimes that story in itself means more than anything, just to hear the story, just to hear the experience.

"He went through the process these guys just went through. He’s been there. He was a very good player coming out of high school and had a wonderful experience while he was here."

Auburn added seven new players over the course of the week with Austin Ausberry and Marquise Gilbert committing Monday, JaDarian Rhym and Enyce Sledge on Tuesday and then Robert Woodyard, Keionte Scott and Camden Brown committing Wednesday.

Reed helped with Ausberry, who came from Baton Rouge. As a former DB, Reed was involved with Gilbert. Rhym, the former LSU commit, spent a lot of time on his official visit with Reed. Sledge, another Lousiana native, talked with Reed. As did Brown. And Scott talked with him, too.

The impact Reed instantly had on the recruiting trail cannot go unnoticed for Auburn.

"Trovon. Guys that have been a part of this program — Zac Etheridge, Cadillac, Kendall Simmons — I mean there's more Auburn men in our program than that. One of the benefits of that is they're able to talk about their experience at Auburn," Harsin said. "They're able to talk about the Auburn family. They're able to share some of their experiences so they can answer questions because they've been through it."