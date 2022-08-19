Finley ‘just has a different command’

AUBURN | Eric Kiesau is not quite ready to name a starting quarterback but it sure sounds like Auburn’s first-year offensive coordinator is getting close. For a second consecutive scrimmage, it was junior T.J. Finley that earned the most praise as he competes with Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada. “He's kind of tabbed as the older player because he was in the system last year. So he just has a different command. He has a different confidence about him when he's in that huddle or when he's at the line of scrimmage, running the play,” said Kiesau.

Finley could be close to being named Auburn's starting quarterback. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

“I'm excited about T.J. T.J. has a lot of ability. He's a smart football player. Football is important to him. I think you'll kind of see that on Saturdays.” Kiesau says he needs to review the film from Friday afternoon’s situational scrimmage, which included red zone and being backed up near your own end zone. “It’s going to be a hard one, I can tell you that right now,” said Kiesau. “They’ve all kinda played really well and we’ve gotta see who’s going to step out in front a little bit after tonight.” Kiesau made sure all three quarterbacks had close to equal reps with the first, second and third-team offenses. And was willing to give his gut feeling on the race just minutes after the scrimmage wrapped up.