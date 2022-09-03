AUBURN | Even the most talented players don’t last long if they’re not willing to bring effort and energy every day. That work, hard work ethos is a part of Auburn’s creed and a big part of the culture of its football team under Bryan Harsin. And even among a large group of hard-working players, T.J. Finley stands out. The junior was named the Tigers’ starting quarterback heading into Saturday’s opening game against Mercer.

Finley is prepared to step up as Auburn's starting quarterback. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

“He's been working incredibly hard,” said tight end Tyler Fromm. “He's been buying into, you know, being close with other guys too, or other guys in the offense. He's really dedicated to this offense. He's been a great leader for us. And so I think it's been a big part of going from last year to this year.” Finley played at LSU as a freshman in 2020 and at Auburn last year, but he began both seasons as the backup. That changed this fall when he won a competition against three other quarterbacks including Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada. Finley enters the season with 14 games played including eight starts. “He just has a different command,” said offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Eric Kiesau. “He has a different confidence about him when he's in that huddle or when he's at the line of scrimmage, running the play. I'm excited about T.J. T.J. has a lot of ability. He's a smart football player. Football is important to him. I think you'll kind of see that on Saturdays.”