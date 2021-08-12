T.J. Finley a 'great asset for this team'

“TJ is a big guy. He’s 6-7, you can’t miss him,” offensive lineman Brandon Council joked. “Him coming in was a great change-up. He works well with the offense. He picked up everything real quick. He can move and he can throw. He’s a great asset for this team.”

But so far, the other players have seen him make a quick adjustment and adapt to the offense well.

Learning a new offense is difficult for any player. Even more so for a quarterback. So when T.J. Finley arrived at Auburn after transferring from LSU it was expected that he may take some time to adjust to the offense.

Early on in practice, it’s been Bo Nix leading the first team with Finley right behind him as the second-string quarterback.

But as Bryan Harsin has emphasized throughout fall camp, every position is a competition. There are no starting spots given.

While Finley works to learn the offense, Nix has actually been a key part in helping Finley learn the offense.

“Yeah, T.J. obviously was a good transfer for us. He's a big, strong guy with a good arm and a fast release,” Nix said. “I've just done everything I can to help him learn the offense, because I know how it was for me at the beginning. I know the type of offense that he came from, so it's going to be a little different for him.”

One player Finley has worked with a lot so far in fall camp is senior receiver Shedrick Jackson.

“I seen good things out of him, too, just making great throws, great reads, learning the offense coming from LSU,” Jackson said. “He’s a guy I’ve had a chance to get a couple reps with him too, so I like the way he’s playing.”

And from a coaching perspective, Harsin has seen Finley continue to grow and improve in his new system.

“I think T.J. from the summer time since he's been here has picked up quite a bit,” Harsin said. “He's learning the details of the position, and both guys are doing a good job. There's a high standard for that position daily. It's not just in the game.”