Super Regional schedule set

AUBURN | No. 14 Auburn and No. 3 Oregon State will square off in the Corvallis Super Regional at Goss Stadium beginning Saturday night in the first-ever matchup between the two programs.

The winner of the best 2-out-of-3 series will advance to the College World Series (June 16-27) in Omaha.

GAME ONE: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2

GAME TWO: Sunday, 9:00 p.m. CT, ESPN2

GAME THREE: Monday, TBD (If necessary)