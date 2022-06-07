 AuburnSports - Super Regional schedule set
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-07 09:03:20 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Super Regional schedule set

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | No. 14 Auburn and No. 3 Oregon State will square off in the Corvallis Super Regional at Goss Stadium beginning Saturday night in the first-ever matchup between the two programs.

The winner of the best 2-out-of-3 series will advance to the College World Series (June 16-27) in Omaha.

GAME ONE: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2

GAME TWO: Sunday, 9:00 p.m. CT, ESPN2

GAME THREE: Monday, TBD (If necessary)

The Tigers, 40-19, swept through the Auburn Regional out-scoring SE Louisiana, Florida State and UCLA a combined 51-18. It will be AU's third appearance in a Super Regional in the last four postseasons.

The Beavers, 47-16, defeated New Mexico State and San Diego in the first two games of their Regional before falling to Vanderbilt. OSU won a winner-take-all rematch with the Commodores 7-6 Monday night.

Oregon State is 21-8 at home.

The winner of the Corvallis Super Regional will play the winner of the Hattiesburg Regional between No. 11 Southern Miss and Ole Miss in the CWS.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}