Super Regional schedule set
AUBURN | No. 14 Auburn and No. 3 Oregon State will square off in the Corvallis Super Regional at Goss Stadium beginning Saturday night in the first-ever matchup between the two programs.
The winner of the best 2-out-of-3 series will advance to the College World Series (June 16-27) in Omaha.
GAME ONE: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2
GAME TWO: Sunday, 9:00 p.m. CT, ESPN2
GAME THREE: Monday, TBD (If necessary)
The Tigers, 40-19, swept through the Auburn Regional out-scoring SE Louisiana, Florida State and UCLA a combined 51-18. It will be AU's third appearance in a Super Regional in the last four postseasons.
The Beavers, 47-16, defeated New Mexico State and San Diego in the first two games of their Regional before falling to Vanderbilt. OSU won a winner-take-all rematch with the Commodores 7-6 Monday night.
Oregon State is 21-8 at home.
The winner of the Corvallis Super Regional will play the winner of the Hattiesburg Regional between No. 11 Southern Miss and Ole Miss in the CWS.