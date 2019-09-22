Rivals.com is partnered with Pro Football Focus to provide analytical data from distilled from film review of Auburn games. These grades generally dovetail with Auburn's official grades, which carry much more weight but also aren't available for public dissemination. Still, PFF analysts understand the game and can provide a reasonably good snapshot of how the Tigers fared on an individual basis. Here are the results from Auburn's 28-20 victory over Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies ...

TOP OVERALL GRADES: OFFENSE (minimum 15 snaps)

WR Anthony Schwartz, 95.4

TE John Samuel Shenker, 77.0

WR Seth Williams, 75.7

RB Boobee Whitlow, 69.2

RT Jack Driscoll, 68.7 TOP OVERALL GRADES: DEFENSE (minimum 15 snaps)

LB K.J. Britt, 84.6

DE Marlon Davidson, 83.8

DT Derrick Brown, 80.3

LB Zakoby McClain, 80.2

CB Javaris Davis, 75.7 DEFENSE NOTES • The NOAH IGBINOGHENE IRON MAN AWARD goes to, who else, Noah Igbinoghene after playing 75 of a possible defensive 77 snaps in the Tigers' victory. He also handles some special-teams duties as well. CB Roger McCreary (65 snaps) and S Jeremiah Dinson (62) were the next guys in line. • PFF keeps track of a stat called STOPS, which is defined as a tackle that "constitutes a failure for the offense." Four Tigers finished with three STOPS apiece: McCreary, LB Zakoby McClain, DT Derrick Brown and LB K.J. Britt. • S Daniel Thomas led the team with a 90.4 grade for RUN DEFENSE specifically. Next best was Britt at 86.6. • Britt led the team with an 76.8 grade in COVERAGE DEFENSE specifically. Next best was CB Javaris Davis at 73.9. • S Smoke Monday led the defense with two missed tackles despite playing just 22 snaps. • Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond had a good day (statistically speaking) throwing the ball around. Only two Auburn defenders managed to keep their receiving percentage at 50 percent or below — Davis (four receptions on eight targets) and LB Owen Pappoe (one reception on three targets).

CB Javaris Davis was targeted 8 times in coverage Saturday — and allowed four receptions. (John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports)

OFFENSE NOTES

• 67 snaps for the Tigers yesterday. Average tempo.

• Schwartz had a great game — his 95.4 grade is the team's top individual, single-game grade for the season — but his usage was odd. He played 15 snaps. Only two of those were pass plays. We all realize that Schwartz isn't the biggest receiving threat with a club on his hand, sure, but Gus Malzahn has spent the past two weeks saying that Schwartz has been catching the ball well in practice. That's not what the usage stats suggest.

• WR Sal Cannella played 61 snaps. Can you believe that? He wasn't targeted Saturday.

• C Kaleb Kim was the team's lowest-rated player with a 50.2 grade.

• It's been a tough few weeks for WR Marquis McClain. He played one snap against Oregon, 53 against Tulane, 24 against Kent State and was back down to one at A&M. With Williams back in the fold, there isn't much room for McClain in the lineup.

• Joey Gatewood played just three snaps. He was on the field for at least two more, but both were blown dead before the snap.

• RB Kam Martin played one snap — as a the decoy jet on Gatewood's touchdown throw to Shenker.

• RG Mike Horton conceded the Aggies' only sack.

• QB Bo Nix rushed 12 times Saturday. Four of those runs were for a first down.

• Auburn was more balanced in terms of rushing direction; it ran to the right 11 times and to the left nine times. The Tigers had been heavily skewed to the right through its first three games. And a few interesting pass numbers for you ... • Bo Nix went 0-for-5 on throws beyond 10 yards Saturday.

• Nix was 9-of-10 on throws into the middle third and inside of 10 yards.

• All four of Williams' receptions went for a first down.