News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 11:10:05 -0500') }} football Edit

SUPER QUICK NUMBERS: Arkansas '19

Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

Rivals.com is partnered with Pro Football Focus to provide analytical data from distilled from film review of Auburn games.These grades generally dovetail with Auburn's official grades, which carry...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}