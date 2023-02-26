Sunday slugfest ends in a tie
AUBURN | Nobody likes ties in baseball but that’s how Sunday’s slugfest at Plainsman Park ended.
No. 17 Auburn and USC combined for 30 hits including 11 for extra bases in a 12-12 tie that was ended due to travel restrictions.
USC looked to have scored the winning run in the top of the ninth inning but a base runner missed home plate and was called out.
The Tigers got a runner on third with one out and the bases loaded with two outs but couldn’t push across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
“I’m not used to it ending that way. I want a winner and a loser,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “A lot of strengths in our ball club to not lose a game this weekend in a great series, but something’s absolutely unsettled.”
Justin Kirby powered Auburn at the plate going 2 of 6 with two home runs and seven RBI. He hit a 3-run home run in AU’s four-run second and a grand slam in the fifth that gave AU a 12-8 lead.
Kirby has five hits this season, all home runs.
“It was a tough way to end a game like that,” said Kirby, a Kent State transfer. “It was so much fun to play in. The crowd was into it. Just to have no one walk away with a win, it hurts. It feels kinda like a loss.”
Freshman Ike Irish finished 4 of 5 with one RBI to raise his average to .586 on the season. Cole Foster was 3 of 5 with two runs scored and one RBI, Caden Green 2 of 5 and Bryson Ware hit a solo home run, his third of the season, in the first before being pulled due to tightness in his hamstring.
Six AU pitchers combined to give up the 12 runs. Hayden Murphy threw 1.1 scoreless innings while Konner Copeland and Parker Carlson combined to finish the game with 2.1 scoreless innings.
It only took 11 pitches to knock AU starter Chase Isbell out of the game as USC hit a pair of 2-run home runs with no outs in the first to grab an early 4-0 lead.
Zach Crotchfelt relieved Isbell and held USC to four runs over 3.2 innings. Drew Nelson allowed four runs in 1.2 innings.
Auburn, 5-1-1, will host Florida A&M Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+.