AUBURN | Nobody likes ties in baseball but that’s how Sunday’s slugfest at Plainsman Park ended. No. 17 Auburn and USC combined for 30 hits including 11 for extra bases in a 12-12 tie that was ended due to travel restrictions. USC looked to have scored the winning run in the top of the ninth inning but a base runner missed home plate and was called out.

All five of Kirby's hits this season have been home runs. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

The Tigers got a runner on third with one out and the bases loaded with two outs but couldn’t push across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. “I’m not used to it ending that way. I want a winner and a loser,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “A lot of strengths in our ball club to not lose a game this weekend in a great series, but something’s absolutely unsettled.” Justin Kirby powered Auburn at the plate going 2 of 6 with two home runs and seven RBI. He hit a 3-run home run in AU’s four-run second and a grand slam in the fifth that gave AU a 12-8 lead. Kirby has five hits this season, all home runs. “It was a tough way to end a game like that,” said Kirby, a Kent State transfer. “It was so much fun to play in. The crowd was into it. Just to have no one walk away with a win, it hurts. It feels kinda like a loss.”