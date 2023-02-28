“I think Simp has found himself a home,” said secondary coach Zac Etheridge, who mainly works with the safeties and nickels. “I think he's an elite player that if he holds on to everything that goes in football off the field, he can be a Sunday player.

Three months later, the move looks permanent and could lead to bigger and better things for the Auburn senior.

“Just seeing his range, his athleticism, his ability to play man-to-man in the slot, the things that he can do, he can tackle well. So, his upside at that position is through the roof if he embraces it and studies the game like he should, I think he'll be a Sunday pick.”

Simpson started the final four games at safety last fall totaling 17 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups. In the eight previous games at cornerback, he totaled 20 tackles, no interceptions and two pass breakups.

“The biggest thing is buy in,” said Etheridge. “He bought into what the team needed him at that position and he took it and ran with it. You can see that as the season went on he got better and better and now I think he found himself that home that he can come out every day and control the defense.

"He was a quarterback in high school and now he's coming in at a position where he has to make the checks on the back end. Which way are we rotating? Who's getting lined up? Where are the guys going? So I think it just made him more comfortable in being able to take control of the defense.”