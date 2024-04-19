"Really just caught up with Coach, had a lot of down time with him," Grady said. "I feel like he’s a good person, coach. Really getting to know more a little bit."

He visited Auburn Friday, as Grady wants to see the six programs he's focusing on once more before getting into official visit season. Grady spent most of the day with his primary recruiter, edge coach Josh Aldridge.

It won't be for several months, but the defensive end from Enterprise, Ala., wants to make sure that it's the right one.

Previously an Alabama pledge, Grady backed off his commitment when Nick Saban retired back in January. Auburn, which had stayed in contact, jumped back in the race immediately.

Since then, he's visited Auburn twice.

"It’s been real important to really get the little details that I need, because I may end up making a decision soon," Grady said.

How soon? Grady is hoping to have a decision in July, following his six official visits. Currently, he plans to officially visit Miami May 31-June 2, Florida State June 7-9, Auburn June 10-12, Tennessee June 14-16 and Georgia June 21-23.

He'll officially visit Ohio State at some point, but has an unofficial visit set up for May 3-5. Grady does not have an official leader at the moment, saying that "they're all equal," heading into the summer.

What has Auburn in the mix?

"I’d really just say the coaching staff, the relationship and it’s really not that far," Grady said.

On top of spending the day with Aldridge, Grady also met with head coach Hugh Freeze, who's been another important point of contact in his recruitment. Freeze spent the time catching up with Grady, checking on how he's been and continuing to strengthen that relationship.