The Tigers began a regular rotation after the first series and wound up playing a whopping 13 offensive linemen in the game. Senior transfer Gunner Britton played three different positions up front.

But that wasn’t the case for Auburn in Saturday’s 59-14 opening win over UMass.

AUBURN | The offensive line is not a position where there’s usually a lot of player rotation during a game.

“I think it just speaks to his importance to us,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze of Britton. “He needs to be on the field, and we need to stay fresh because we do like to go fast.

“He gives us freedom to move some puzzle pieces around because of his flexibility. He's really invaluable with that.”

The starting lineup was left tackle Dillon Wade, left guard Britton, center Avery Jones, right guard Kam Stutts and right tackle Izavion Miller.

On AU’s second series of the game, Britton moved to right tackle, Stutts to left guard and Jeremiah Wright came in at right guard.

“For me, I learned my plays frontside and backside so it doesn’t really affect me,” said Stutts. “It just helps us keep everybody fresh. It’s a good thing.”

Jalil Irvin, Tate Johnson and Jaden Muskrat also saw extensive action on the offensive line along with five freshmen: E.J. Harris, a redshirt, Connor Lew, Dylan Senda and Tyler Johnson.

The group helped Auburn rush for 289 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, and did not allow a sack. In fact, UMass recorded just two quarterback hurries in the entire game.

“We rotate a lot of guys in there so a lot of dudes got some work,” said Stutts. “Just to see us come out and see a lot of that hard work that we’ve been putting in come to the forefront was good.”

Auburn returns to action next Saturday at California. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.