STULTZ: Witness to a road trip

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, 46 people entered a bus chartered by the Auburn Tip-Off Club in the Auburn Arena parking lot, looking a rare joyful for that time of the day. The coach's destination might have read Athens, but in reality, it's heading toward every Auburn fan's paradise: to see the No. 1 Tigers play. This team has caught the imagination and heart of the Auburn fan base like never before seen, and it only continues to grow as the season starts inching toward the ultimate battle of wills called March Madness. "They play as a team. They're not selfish," Joe Thombley says from the back seat. His dad graduated back when it was API, and he's sent three kids to Auburn University. The talk for the three-plus hours it takes to get to Stegeman Coliseum is of how this team's capability at a deep run, how Bruce Pearl has changed the entire program, what a blessing K.D. Johnson has been and how he might put 50 on the board against his former team later on and just the overall joy that the Tigers bring every game. Oh, and there was a little football talk, too. But mostly, this was about Auburn vs. Georgia and why these people – these fanatics who started to sing "War Eagle" before the bus even gets to Atlanta – are spending a Saturday on a trek to see the greatest show in college basketball.

Teammates mob Wendell Green after his game-winning shot against Georgia. (Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports)

"Getting to meet all these wonderful people who love Auburn just as much as I do." That is why Michael Floyd, a junior studying journalism, is along for the ride. You might recognize him as the President of The Jungle, Auburn's student section. He's appeared in seemingly every hype video and can always be seen pumping up everyone in the arena before, during and after games. He just so happens to be friends with the man in charge of the Tigers. In a voice of admiration, he talks about Pearl's impact on him. "I've come close to knowing Coach Pearl," Floyd says. "He and I have become close over the years since I've been here at Auburn, and the man, he checks on me during classes, he always asks how am I doing. How are my grades? And one thing he said, 'You know what? I'm going to check on you, make sure you're showing up for classes and not just showing up for basketball games.'" The sentiments are the same throughout each row. "I don't think there's any other coach in America that could have developed and put this together," Andy Hardin states. "It's just a phenomenal team. They seem to play together really well and pull for each other. So it's great to see the camaraderie on this group." His friend, Ken Roberts (Auburn '88), can't speak highly enough about the team. "Honestly, this team is not just about winning," he says. "They're great kids, they're easy to like, and they're great theater. They each have their own individual personality in the way they approach the game and how they approach trying to be successful. They're fun to watch as individuals, as players, and as people. It's just a fun team to watch, not just the winning, but just who they are and what makes them unique." _______________________________________________ Today isn't the first trip for many of these fans this season. Seeing a picture of them on their way to Oxford in January for Auburn's matchup against Ole Miss, I knew I had to join along sometime and get to know them, their passion and commitment to Auburn. Brett Bodman, one of the regulars of these trips, walks up and down the aisle, giving out orange, blue and white beads along with self-made accouterments that he could sell at any bookstore in Auburn for good money. Marie Yelvington (Auburn '79), the leader of this orchestrated event, is adamant that we arrive at the SpringHill Suites, where the team is staying, by 11 a.m., so we don't miss the players and coaches coming out of the hotel. After picking up four bags of boxes at Chick-Fil-A, we arrive not a second too soon as the team's bus is revving and awaiting the team. We weren't alone, either. More than 150 fans have filled the lobby, and outside area surrounding the bus, making life, I'm sure, difficult for the staff but a haven for Auburn fans. First, Walker Kessler comes out to a roar, slapping high fives with the crowd. Wendell Green and K.D. Johnson, the stars of the day, came next. They both knew what was about to happen as soon as they exited the elevator, with Johnson poking Green while filming him with his camera. Fans go wild for the guard duo, and always generous with his time, Johnson stops to sign a picture of … himself! More specifically, him making a mean face. One of those meme-able faces that have become famous. Pearl and Jabari Smith are close to the last people to come out, but by then, the trill in the lobby has become a preview of what Georgia's coliseum will sound like in a little more than two hours. Blake Henry (Auburn' 98) grew up in Indiana among the fervor of Hoosier-mania. He might give me the quote of the year when describing why he's on the trip. "Didn't know about Auburn football growing up or football in general in the south," he says. "Bob Knight, general fan, I.U. basketball. Now Bruce Pearl is somewhat replicated what I…." He stops to gather his thoughts then releases them. "The I.U. fans are now jealous of what Auburn has in basketball, the environment, the team, the recruiting, the passion. That's why." The bus is now on its way to Stegeman Coliseum, and the entire repertoire of Auburn songs and chants is now echoing.

Michael Floyd (left in straw hat) celebrates with team after victory over Kentucky. (Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Sports)

It feels like a home game back on the Plains when the Tigers take the court for the first time. Each time the Georgia band strikes up "Glory, Glory," the Auburn portion of the arena, at least half of it, sends out a thunderous "A-U-B-U-R-N" at the end. Pearl's team comes out on fire. Green drains a three to send Auburn fans into a frenzy. And then … Well, if you haven't seen it by now, you need to. On a fast break led by Green, he looks back and notices Devan Cambridge is trailing him. A simple lob would have brought the house down. But, this is no simple team. So, instead, the guard banks the ball off the backboard as Cambridge comes flying in for a tomahawk jam. Georgia coach Tom Crean calls timeout, and Stegeman Coliseum has been officially taken over by the Tigers. It doesn't stay that way for the entire game. After leading by 12 at halftime, Auburn gets a bit sloppy, and Georgia takes advantage, going on an 11-0 run before taking the lead in the final minutes. It looks bleak for the Tigers, their No. 1 ranking and the 18-game winning streak. K.D. and Green, seen earlier joking during Tiger Walk, come to the rescue. With Auburn trailing by two, Johnson, booed all day by his former fans, drives to the basket to tie it up. After a Kessler rebound with 10 seconds left, Green goes the length of the floor and puts it in to give the Tigers a two-point lead with 3.3 seconds.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LLkQuIEpvaG5zb24gYW5kIFdlbmRlbGwgR3JlZW4gbGVhdmluZyB0 aGUgdGVhbSBob3RlbC4gSy5ELiBzdG9wcyB0byBzaWduIGEgcGljdHVyZSBv ZiBoaW0uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QdzZQYmwyWW04Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUHc2UGJsMlltODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmlhbiBT dHVsdHogKEBicmlhbmpzdHVsdHopIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vYnJpYW5qc3R1bHR6L3N0YXR1cy8xNDg5OTk1MjM0NzU0ODk1ODgx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

A halfcourt attempt by Georgia goes over the backboard, and the Tigers survive. Tracy Henry, the wife of Blake, states she knew it all along when Green's shot went in. "My eyes watered," she says. "I had my hand over my mouth the whole time. I was maybe regurgitating. But there were three seconds when they took a timeout, and three is my lucky number. So I looked at them, and I said, 'I feel good now. I think we're going to win.'" Asked about how she felt during the last seconds of such a thriller, Kayla James, a senior studying marketing, is sincere. "Highs and lows, heart attacks," she says. "Probably needed a Life Alert halfway through, but it was a good game. Always great to beat Georgia and sweep Bama in the same week." Indeed.

Part of the Auburn Tip-Off Club on the ride to Athens. (Michael Floyd)