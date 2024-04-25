The receiver room, once a concern, has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a formidable strength. The focus now shifts to Payton Thorne, the likely starter for the second year, and his ability to capitalize on this improved offensive setup.

Freeze added a veteran presence in Robert Lewis from Georgia State and then capped it off on Wednesday by landing former Penn State star KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the top wide receiver in the transfer portal.

Hugh Freeze's goal was to put more playmakers around whoever will start at quarterback this season after a year in which the most consistent threat in the passing game was tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. The Auburn head coach started that by signing one of the top wide receiving classes in college football, led by Cam Coleman.

Thorne has proven that he can be a good quarterback when surrounded by talent. At Michigan State in 2021, with Kenneth Walker III in the backfield and Jayden Reed (59 receptions, 1,026 yards) and Jalen Nailor (37 receptions, 695 yards) sharing the field with him, Thorne threw for 3,232 yards and 27 touchdowns, completing 60.4 percent of his passes.

There are several reasons why Thorne struggled last season. With Freeze handing play-calling duties to Philip Montgomery, the head coach and coordinator were never on the same page, as the terminology was unfamiliar to the former. There was also the case of a receiver corps that hardly anyone in the SEC feared, along with an offensive line that struggled at times.

Now, Thorne has no excuses heading into 2024. Lewis and Lambert-Smith have shown that they can be counted on at the Division I level, and Coleman has been a bonafide difference-maker since he stepped on campus. Add in Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain, Malcolm Simmons and Camden Brown, who looked like a new person this spring, and Auburn finally has a receiver group that can put a fright into opposing defensive coordinators.

Let's not forget the stable of running backs Thorne will have behind him or Fairweather and the plethora of tight ends. All the pieces are there for Thorne to be the player that many thought he would be coming in.

He even has an offensive room that's on the same page with the hiring of longtime Freeze assistant Derrick Nix.

Of course, Thorne still has to win the job this fall. Despite being the favorite and current leader, he must show that he can take advantage of all the arsenal that Freeze and the coaching staff have put around him.

The quarterback position always gets the most exposure, whether good or bad. Thorne is used to the spotlight of the job. The question is whether he can return to 2021 form.

Auburn's season depends on it.