Yes, it is Ware that now has that distinction. Not Josh Donaldson. Not Hall of Fame slugger Frank Thomas. Not even the immortal Bo Jackson. So, sitting at the podium after a close loss to rival Alabama, Ware talked about the guys that had come before him and wore the Auburn jersey while thanking his teammates and coaches.

Oh, and there was that little news about him breaking Auburn's record for home runs in a single season.

Disappointed and understandably tired, Bryson Ware sat at the podium on the dias beneath the Hoover Met, answering questions about Auburn's exit from the SEC Tournament and what it would mean to host a regional in back-to-back seasons.

You have to wonder what was going through his mind at the time. It wasn't as if he came into his senior season known for knocking the cover off the ball as he has done for 56 games this season.

So how did this moment arrive, him being the all-time leader in home runs for a season at a program that has seen plenty of talented hitters come through? It started with a belief in himself and Auburn as a whole.

"He never quit on himself," Butch Thomson said. "It's just good for anybody to see. He didn't run from his school. He didn't run from his coaching staff."

While that was the norm in the past, the transfer portal has made it easy for a player like Ware to seek other opportunities at schools where he would be a starter from the first day. But, instead of cowering in the situation, he fought back. And let's be truthful: it would have been more than understandable for him to leave for greener pastures. That's the right of a student-athlete, one that gives them the freedom to put themselves in better situations. It is what coaches do every single year.

The 6-foot-2 third baseman dug in his cleats even further, and the dividends are paying off in full.

"It's one of the neatest things I've been a part of," Thompson said. "I'll forever hold him in the highest guard, and I think that's a good lesson for now when it's so easy to touch the reset button for somebody to hang in there like that, and he deserves everything coming his way."

The Auburn coach must know how tough it was for Ware to accept his role last season. The Madison, Miss., native played in more games in 2022 but started 14 fewer. In fact, during Auburn's run to Omaha last season, Ware found himself as a defensive replacement, starting just one game after the calendar hit May in 2022 and seeing just one at-bat in the College World Series.

It's definitely a situation where lesser strong-minded players would leave. But all Ware did was work, and his progress at the plate was evident from the start of this season. He racked up 25 hits during a 14-game hit streak to start the slate, banging seven homers (including in four-straight games) while driving in 19 runs. He ended just as strong with a nine-game hitting streak and homering in five of the last six games.

There's no wonder that his name will be right on top of opponents' scouting report come this week's regional in Plainsman Park.

It's a season that comes from persistence, perseverance and a confidence that many college-aged men would never be able to stand by. Fortunately for Auburn, Ware is that kind of competitor that, as Thompson loves to utter, "stays in the fight."

"I can't be more thankful for the opportunity from coach and to be able to line it up with my brothers and make that milestone," Ware said. "I'm thankful for the opportunity that the Lord gave me, and hopefully, I can play for as long as I can."

I wouldn't put anything past him.