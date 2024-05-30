What happened next will be remembered in Auburn fans' minds forever. With a nice uphill lie in the sand, Butler came through with one of the most clutch shots of his young life, almost holing it out to secure the par. Clanton missed his shot at birdie, and while the national title wasn't secure yet, it seemed inevitable from that point on.

Those nerves might have been at an all-time high on No. 16. The junior had overshot the green and gone into the bunker. Florida State's Luke Clanton did a fist pump after landing his second shot on the green, giving him a chance at birdie and cutting the lead to one.

Marshall Butler wished he had brought more bourbon from his hometown, Louisville. And who could blame him? His son, J.M., was the only person left on the course with a chance to help Auburn golf seal its first national title in program history.

"Phenomenal golf," Nick Clinard said of Butler's play. "He hit two clutch shots on 17, a beautiful 3-wood off the tee and a 9-iron that never left the flag and that sealed the victory."

As Clinard described, all the stress on No. 16 ended on the next hole. Butler was cool as a cucumber to bring home the Tigers' national title, getting mobbed by teammates on the No. 17 green after Clanton conceded the par putt to clinch the fifth and final match.

"I knew we had it in us; all we had to do was go out there and do it, and we did," Butler said. "My trust and my confidence were key in me winning today, combined with all the hours of hard work."

The fact that Clinard trusted Butler to bring up the anchor in such a critical match shows you his trust in him. It also shows you how deep the Tigers were this season. Butler never trailed in the three matches he played in the NCAA Championships. However, he was often overlooked due to star Jackson Koivun, the winner of almost every possible individual award this season. There were also All-American Brendan Valdes and SEC All-Freshman Josiah Gilbert, who made headlines for the Tigers.

But this team was more than one golfer, one star. They were a tight-knit group who spent their time leading up to the NCAA Regional selection show battling in ping pong, sitting on the couch devouring pizza and making jokes about getting revenge on Yale.

The pressure was on them, winners of six straight tournaments and the No. 1 team in the nation, but they embraced that target. They wanted it. They thrived on it. They had heard about how talented Vanderbilt and North Carolina were, but deep down, they knew they were the best team in college golf. In fact, they could be considered one of the best teams in the history of college golf.

All that stood in the way of their destiny was a Florida State team that had defeated the Tar Heels and Georgia Tech to reach the finals. It was a battle from the start, but impressive performances by Koivun (5&4) and Valdes (4&3) put the Tigers on the brink.

Butler did the rest, and now their names are logged into the Auburn history books as some of the greats.

"It means everything," Valdes said.

Go ahead, Marshall Butler. Have some celebratory bourbon and share some with your son. He's earned it. All of the 2023-24 Auburn Tigers have.