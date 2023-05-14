It was typical Butch Thompson on Sunday. After Auburn had gone into Oxford and swept Ole Miss resoundingly in a three-game series, I texted the coach to congratulate him.

Letdowns are common in sports after big victories, and the Tigers were coming off colossal series wins the previous two weekends. It would have been easy for Auburn's players to get complacent after taking down South Carolina and LSU, considering how much the Rebels have struggled this season after winning it all last year. And the Tigers could have gotten distracted by the rain delay, forcing a doubleheader on Friday.

None of that mattered. Not with this team right now and with the level of confidence they are playing. It was clinical in almost every way. A total beatdown, 16-4, in the first game, marking the second-straight victory that ended before the ninth inning. Then, a phenomenal outing by Tommy Vail, holding Ole Miss to a single run through eight frames after his teammates gave him all the run support he would need.

Rinse. Wash. Repeat. It was more of the same on Saturday.

Don't think the rest of the SEC isn't paying attention along with the college baseball world for a second. As I wrote last week, this team is peaking at exactly the right time, and they are beating the hell out of their opponents.

There was no letdown, and if you ask Thompson, he will defer all the credit to his players, and with good reason. They are the ones making the pitches, crushing the ball for a whopping 37 runs in three games while holding the Rebels to just 11. It was dominance at its finest and done in a matter that seemed ho-hum.

But Thompson deserves more credit than he would like for this team's turnaround from an NCAA Tournament outsider to the hottest team in the nation. And he – along with Gabe Gross, Karl Nonemaker, Daron Schoenrock and the rest of his staff – should be lauded for keeping the team's focus strictly on the task at hand. It's hard to get college-aged kids to concentrate sometimes, but the Tigers have totally bought into what their coaches are selling.

Letdowns are inevitable. Bad games pop up their ugly heads when you least expect it and can cause one loss to turn into two or three. After the 2010 Iron Bowl, some predicted Cam Newton and the Tigers to struggle against South Carolina after such an emotional comeback victory. That didn't happen, much like Thompson's team didn't let it occur in Oxford.

It's a sign of a team that believes in themselves, each other and their goals. A few weeks ago, thinking of seeing this team in Omaha was a pipedream as they struggled in so many different ways. Now, it's not such a stretch to think of Butch's Boys (and yes, I'm trying to get that started) taking the field in Nebraska's largest city.

But it's also a sign of the leadership Thompson has brought to this program since taking over in 2015. His confidence never wavers, nor does his goal of winning the program's first national title.

Letdown? Please. This team is on a mission, and they have the right person leading the way.