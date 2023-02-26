Yet there was still a belief that if the Tigers played well, they could pull it off. Fans flood the bar and lobby at the Hilton, waiting for the team and Bruce Pearl to depart for their 30-second bus trek to the arena. As someone who grew up going to that dreaded place, seeing double digits of Auburn fans was seen as a miracle. Now, orange was everywhere downtown.

Rupp Arena has long been a haunted house of horrors and heebie-jeebies for the Tigers. 48-2. That is the Wildcats' record in the hallowed halls of the arena on West High Street in downtown Lexington. It's now been more than 35 years since Auburn last left Rupp with a win. This is the basketball version of Baton Rouge but in a much worse way.

LEXINGTON | In the end, it makes total sense that Kentucky would play its most complete and dominant game of the season. At least, it does to me.

Don't get me wrong. Of the 20,353 people jammed in, Auburn fans took up maybe five percent. But this isn't an easy ticket to get, and the alumni number doesn't quite reach the Atlanta or Nashville size levels.

So when Johni Broome hits a three to start the game, you might have thought, "Hey, this is going to turn out well. This game is going to be different." Heck, it would have been easy to start picturing a victory once Jaylin Williams put back a miss with an emphatic dunk to cap a 7-0 run at the 5:24 mark to give the Tigers a one-point lead.

When Wendell Green made a couple of free throws, the familiar "A-U" chant rang out. There was even a slight "Let's Go Auburn" cheer.

The basketball gods were, of course, just toying with Auburn fans everywhere. Get their hopes up, then destroy them in a matter of a Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe-led run that put the Cats up 11 at the half and had Big Blue Nation in full voice.

Not even the Amazing Sladek and his death-defying chair act at halftime could cheer up Auburn fans.

So, it makes sense that Kentucky, not exactly the best shooting team this season, would treat a shot from behind the three-point line like a layup, going 8-of-13, including Antonio Reeves making four that I'm certain didn't touch the rim. When the Wildcats play like they did on Saturday in Rupp, no opponent has a chance of staying close.

And, let's be honest, I'm not sure the Tigers could have played a worse game. The force of the Wildcats and the crowd strangled them, the deficit rising higher and higher until Calipari ordered his troops to stand down. My dad, a proud Kentucky alum, was sitting beside me and, with two minutes or so left in the game, pointed toward a player checking in and said, "I don't think that guy has played all year."

Rough.

So this Auburn team just became yet another one in the program's history to fall in Rupp, which, ironically, is the last arena I have ever played a basketball game. (Trust me, it was for the best that I hung up the high tops after my sophomore year.)

One day, maybe everything will come into place, the dice will fall on the right number, and the Tigers will walk out of Lexington with heads held high after breaking the hex that Rupp has on them. Maybe it will be soon, or perhaps, much like I thought with the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series, I won't ever live to see it again.

Yes, the terrible, tortuous Rupp tripped up Auburn again as the Wildcats came out looking like world-beaters. It just makes sense.