My plan was simple: drive to the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National in Opelika, interview Bruce Pearl and Charles Barkley, upload the videos, and then head back home to take a nap. But as they say, sometimes plans don't go as you expect. Luckily for me, they didn't on Monday, as Jacob Jordan from Tigers Unlimited nicely asked me to be a last-minute fill-in at the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic. And, by chance, I had my golf clubs in the car, so I was set. Let's tee it up! But first, business had to be taken care of in the matter of those interviews. As I struggled to move my seat – it was heavier than I thought it would be – Barkley looked at me and mockingly said, "Are you okay, honey?" Being blasted by an NBA Hall of Fame player is not something you expect, but here I was.

As usual, Barkley was his charming self, talking up his golf game – he plays almost every day with Dan Majerle, which I didn't have the nerve to tell Chuck that I rooted against both of them in the 1993 NBA Finals – and hyping up Auburn basketball. If it has been said once, it should be said a million times: there is no better ambassador for Auburn University than Barkley. Was he looking forward to the NBA season beginning? "Hell no," Barkley said. "Who likes to work?" He's also planning on attending the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black because, in his words, New Yorkers are crazy. Five minutes with Barkley and 10 minutes with Pearl later, it was time to get into golf mode.

I don't know what Ben Harling, Jon Hyink and Robin Stone were expecting from my game, but it started exceptionally well on our first hole. In the scramble format, we took my drive while Hyink put it close on the approach. Stone came through with the birdie putt, and we were thinking about winning the whole damn thing. In the end, I don't think we even turned our scorecard in, knowing that our chances of getting any prize were slim. Actually, it was closer to none. But the day did have its highlights. Have you ever played a 230-yard Par 3? Neither had I until Monday. In a genius promotional ploy, members of Tigers Unlimited got to play from a tee that was only 160 yards from the green. Those who weren't members? Yep, you were all the way back on the tips. But right there on the tee were two members of Tigers Unlimited who were ready to sign you up and give you a chance to move up immediately. I would have signed up if we had been in any type of contention, but hitting from the tips on a par 3 was too tempting. Sorry, guys. I will join soon. You can probably guess what happened next. I thought I had hit it well enough to reach the green, but the wind – yes, I am blaming the wind – got it, and soon my ball belonged to the lake surrounding the green. Luckily, Hyink got over, and we were able to salvage par. The rest of the round went about the same. Our group never seemed to have a normal putt, but ones that resembled those you have on a putt-putt course. The only things missing were a windmill and a clown's mouth. The great people from the Lake Martin Pizza Co. had huge slices ready for us on No. 3. I considered just stopping there and eating for the rest of the day. The food highlight? The Conecuh sausage that inspired me to hit my best drive of the day on No. 9. Actually, I think it inspired our entire group. But, once again, our putt was a twisty-curvy one that even Tiger Woods couldn't make in his prime. We settled for another par.