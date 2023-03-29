Yes, playing in this conference is not for the weak-minded. Defending champions Ole Miss, ranked No. 4 in the preseason, sits at 0-6 in SEC play. The previous national champion, Mississippi State, has lost 17 straight to conference opponents.

This is what it is like in the gauntlet of an SEC baseball schedule, and for Butch Thompson and the Tigers, another difficult stage is upon them again this weekend as they travel to Gainesville to take on No. 2 Florida.

No matter your age, I’m guessing that at one time in your life, you found yourself playing some game, likely video, where you reached a level that seemed almost impossible to get through. For kids of the 1980s, it was those last few stages of Super Mario Bros., where turtles would be coming at you from all directions, cannonballs seemingly appearing out of nowhere, having to navigate around rods of fire as if you were an experienced ballet dancer only to come up against the biggest monster you’ve seen yet.

Auburn has already seen some of the brutality of its conference schedule, opening it up with a trip to Arkansas, last year’s national runner-up and, oh yeah, currently ranked No. 6 in the D1 Baseball Rankings. That weekend ended with a sweep, including a shutout loss in the finale in which the Tigers recorded just three hits.

It doesn’t get any easier after this weekend in Gainesville. A visit from No. 5 Texas A&M comes next week, followed by a trip to Tuscaloosa to face rival Alabama, who just fell out of the top 25. And, even if Mississippi State has been mightily struggling during the past two seasons, you have to think that Chris Lemonis will have the Bulldogs playing better baseball when they arrive for the series on April 21-23.

Want me to keep going? Sure. A vastly improved South Carolina hosts the Tigers on the last weekend of April before the No. 1 LSU Tigers come to Plainsman Park to showcase their all-star roster built to win nothing less than a national title. Fortunately, Thompson and his squad get somewhat of a break in the last two weeks, playing the Rebels, who also struggled early last season before going on the title run and host Missouri in the final weekend of the regular season.

Cannonballs. Turtles. Axes. All are coming at the Tigers from every possible angle. And, much like in Super Mario Bros., you only get so many lives before the game, or in baseball, your chances at the postseason are eliminated. For Thompson, winning those early-stage games – the ones at home against lesser-talented teams – is crucial in saving up for those tough ones. You don’t want to blow a life when you shouldn’t.

And, let’s be frank, the Tigers have basically already suffered a loss with the absence of ace pitcher Joseph Gonzalez, who is scheduled to be out for a possible five more weeks. That is a stud you are missing on the mound in a conference full of them.

Thompson is used to this gauntlet known as the SEC schedule as well as some of his players. If they have yet to get used to it after the first two weekends, the newcomers will get a crash course starting Friday in Gainesville.

Will the Tigers have enough mushrooms to survive? We will find out.