Greg Sankey wants fans to stop storming the court or field following a big win or major upset. That is apparent from the words the SEC commissioner spoke recently at the College Football Playoff's annual spring meetings. He's concerned about the safety of everyone involved, from the fans to the coaches to the student-athletes. And, Sankey understands that no matter how much of a penalty he can throw at a school – going as extreme as making the home school forfeit – it won't stop the actions of thousands of excited people. "I don't think just passing a rule can stop it. People have to stop it," he said.

Auburn fans stormed the field following the 2013 Iron Bowl. (RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports)

Auburn athletic director John Cohen agrees with the commissioner that the top goal is to keep everyone safe. However, he still wants the fun atmosphere of college athletics to be saved from being taken away at the same time. "There has to be a way to preserve the fun for the fans and create that environment that makes the Southeastern Conference so special -- but also provide safety for everybody involved," Cohen said on Tuesday in Atlanta. "I feel really confident we can get there." The issue of fans storming the court/field has long been discussed within college administration ranks. The SEC currently fines schools $50,000 for the first offense, $100,000 for the second and $250,000 for every time afterward. For Auburn, back-to-back offenses happened in 2017 when the Tigers took down Georgia and Alabama, both ranked No. 1 at the time, in the span of three weeks. And in the past years, we have seen instances where emotions got the best of those on the losing side of the rush. So while it's funny to see Auburn students get stuck in the hedges trying to get on the turf at Jordan-Hare Stadium, it's another thing when a player takes it upon himself to release some anger, such as Jermaine Burton allegedly did in Knoxville after Alabama's defeat to Tennessee this past October. Hugh Freeze and Bruce Pearl have been on both sides of the storming of their respective playing areas. When Ole Miss defeated the Crimson Tide in 2014, Rebels fans ensured Vaught-Hemingway's field was full of people screaming "Hotty Toddy." As the top-ranked Tigers went into Fayetteville in 2022, Pearl and his team had to escape a mob of Razorbacks fans filling the court in seconds. Pearl knows what he might do the next time his Tigers pull off a remarkable win. "I'm just gonna lead everybody down to Toomer's Corner and let's just throw toilet paper," he said. "That's what we'll do when we win." As for Auburn's new football coach, he's just looking to give the Tigers faithful a reason to think about jumping over the wall and celebrating. "I hope we have some games that we win soon where people want to storm the field," Freeze said. "But I hope we have some that it feels like you would want to do that. We would abide by whatever the administration and SEC decides is the safest manner to celebrate."

