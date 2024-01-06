Not this time. Not this Saturday. Auburn came out, weathered the early Arkansas storm and decided enough was enough. What awaited the Razorbacks was a beatdown of historic proportions, and that isn't just hyperbole. Since 1993, Arkansas had never taken a beating as it did on January 6, 2024, a complete performance with Woo Pig Sooey fans heading toward the exit early.

Jaylin Williams had that memory stored in the back of his brain. So did K.D. Johnson, Chris Moore and Dylan Cardwell. And, they might not say it, but you know Bruce Pearl and his staff remembered that January night when the Hogs acted as if they won a combination of the Super Bowl and Indy 500.

Two years ago, Arkansas fans stormed the court, Eric Musselman showed off his bare chest, and Auburn walked off the court at Bud Walton Arena with two losses: to the Razorbacks and its No. 1 ranking.

Despite no aftergame theatrics that Musselman is known for (how many times can we see him shirtless, really?), Pearl did get a little dig in a postgame interview.

“Really interesting about the Arkansas fans, they’re loyal to the Hogs," the coach said. "They also know their basketball. I think in some ways they saw some good basketball, the way we were playing.”

It was a revenge game, sure. But it was also a statement. A statement to the rest of the country that this team is for real. Four Tigers finished in double digits, with two of those players coming off the bench, including Chad Baker-Mazara, who led all scorers with 16.

Johni Broome dominated inside. The Razorbacks had no answer for him when he got the ball in the post or on the boards. He and Cardwell controlled the glass, helping the Tigers come down with 11 offensive rebounds.

It was impressive that Auburn took a seven-point advantage into halftime. What happened in the second half was a masterpiece. The Tigers held Arkansas to 21 points after intermission, including a woeful 22.2 percent from the floor. A dunk by Broome put Auburn up 18 with 13:57 left. The Hogs tried to get back into it, cutting the lead to 12 with 12:19 left. Bud Walton Arena was alive.

Broome and the Tigers put the majority of the 19,200 fans back in their seats for good.

In the end, Auburn put the icing on the cake with a 7-0 run in the waning moments, as the only fans cheering were those wearing orange and blue. No outlandish showing was needed from the Tigers except a group celebration. They knew what they had just accomplished and the message they had sent to college basketball.

Hello, Kentucky. Hello, Tennessee. Hello, everyone else in the SEC and throughout the country. Auburn is here, and you will have to deal with it.