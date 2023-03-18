The Alabama head basketball coach proved once again on Friday that every time he opens his mouth, a public relations firm needs to be nearby. The sports information directors for the Crimson Tide must be sore from slapping their foreheads so often after yet another inane and absurd comment from Oats.

"I'm pulling for the SEC," Oats said. "I want the SEC teams to do well. I think we need it for our league. I think NCAA Tournament success bodes well for the league."

So far, so good. No mishaps or insults. It was essentially the same thing that Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl and starting guard Zep Jasper had to say when asked if they would be rooting for Alabama to defeat Maryland on Saturday and advance in the tournament. The SIDs likely took a deep breath.

But much like someone who isn't used to making good points, Oats didn't know to stop. No, the coach made it so, so much worse.

"Hopefully, they're smart enough to know that they should be pulling for the SEC."

They, of course, are the Auburn fans who will be attending the tournament's second round in Birmingham. With the Tigers playing the early game against No. 1 seed Houston at 6:10 p.m. and the Tide following, Oats was asked if he expected those who stayed around for the second game to cheer for the Terrapins, or form an alliance with their SEC compadre and, not to mention, biggest rival.

Smart enough? Since he might not be in tune with the academic rankings of the two schools, let me fill Oats in real quick: Auburn University is much higher than the so-called capstone in Tuscaloosa. Getting admitted to Auburn has become a challenge. At the same time, Alabama is throwing money at mediocre students from out-of-state to raise the university's profile.

While Auburn is grooming young people for their futures, Alabama is more known for its TikTok presence than any kind of educational achievements.

Of course, no one expects Oats to say anything deemed normal. Not after the past month in which he has been nothing short of a PR crisis for the program, athletic department and university. Every time he speaks, you are just waiting on the shoe to drop; the foolishness to come out of a coach that can't see the forest because of a No. 1-ranked team.

And it's sad. Alabama has many great qualities going for it, including its basketball team, and it doesn't deserve a huckster that comes across as a hoops version of Harold Hill from "The Music Man." While coaches show respect for him and his program, he belittles fans of his rival.

While Pearl is throwing around, "Look, we don't like Alabama, but we respect them. When I say we don't like them, you know what I mean. They're our rival. I've said it many times. They know it's one of the best coaches in the country. They run their program the right way," Oats is taking potshots that would make middle-schoolers cringe.

Maybe the 48-year-old Oats will mature one day. Or perhaps this is just who he is: a great coach who just shoots his mouth off and hopes that his team will clean up the mess in the aftermath.

Wrong place at the wrong time. A college kid should never have to go through what his star player is going through. And now this. Babies have produced less crap than Oats over the past month.

He just can't help himself.