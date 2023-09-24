And this short-lived divisional rivalry turned into a good one as it seemed to have everything short of a fire or earthquake (hello, LSU, we will see you soon) happen during the 11-year run.

There was a chapter in there about their visit to College Station chock full of stories that made a game at Kyle Field close to the top of my college football bucket list. So yes, when the Aggies joined the SEC West, I was thrilled because it meant a matchup every year where you would randomly hear "Whoop!" or see five guys dressed in military whites run around like maniacs while giving hand gestures to a crowd of willing participants.

Long before they joined the SEC, I was intrigued by Texas A&M and the long list of traditions that come with Aggieland. That interest was piqued my freshman year of college when I read a book titled Saturday Afternoon Madness by two guys from the Northeast who decided to rent a car and visit a different college town throughout the 1993 season.

Just think about what we saw during these games. In the first meeting in 2012, Johnny Manziel all but clinched the departure of Gene Chizik with a first-half performance that seemed unbelievable but was very real. The Heisman Trophy winner couldn't replicate that the next season as Dee Ford got to him on fourth down and helped spur the Tigers onto the SEC championship. Oh, and Sammie Coates made sure to plant an Aggie defender into the Kyle Field turf so deep that he might still be climbing out.

We had fumbled snaps costing Auburn the game twice. Jeremy Johnson, filling in after losing the starting job, made College Station his home in 2015 in an upset victory. The comeback win in 2018 was quite remarkable on its own, as well as Jarrett Stidham and the guys jumping out early and easily defeating A&M the prior year.

And then we have last year. So much has been said and written about what will forever be known as "The Cadillac Game," and rightfully so. It was a magical moment after almost two seasons of despair.

But that is what happened inside the sidelines. It was what I have heard and witnessed during the majority of these 11 games that will make this annual meeting going away much more complicated than, say, Arkansas or Mississippi State. Sure, you might think having Yell Leaders or Midnight Yell full of corny jokes is a bit odd. You need to rethink if you don't believe Bodda Getta or Track 'Em seems a bit off to opposing fan bases.

Yet almost everyone I have spoken to who has gone to College Station or dealt with the 12th Man in Auburn has had nothing but kind things to say about them. Out of all the other fans, A&M's seem to be the most thoughtful and welcoming. And, for Auburn fans who take their hospitality quite seriously, that means something.

Even the sports information department is friendly enough to warn you that the press box will sway during the Aggie War Hymn, less you think a school full of engineers designed something that was built shoddy.

So yes, the annual meeting will now be on a not-so-regular basis as the SEC expands (read: got greedy), and we are set to welcome Oklahoma and Texas to our lovely group of universities. I will miss the precision of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band and its formations that somehow work but look like a total cluster at the moment.

To the Aggies, I say this: keep on swaying while sawing those horns off. Keep on being unnormal for unnormal sake. Keep having those midnight yells, hand signals and whoops. And finally, keep on bringing the weird to the matchup that is Auburn vs. Texas A&M.

So long, for now, Aggies. Hopefully it won't be too long until we meet again in College Station.