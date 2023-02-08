This team, despite its flaws, can still play pretty good basketball. At times, they struggle offensively. Defensively, they have lapses. But a decade ago, if Auburn was in fourth place in the S.E.C., just left the top 25 for the first time in 32 weeks and had an excellent chance at the NCAA Tournament, everyone would be happy as a clam.

Yes, the whole “sky is falling and this team is terrible” mantra has been uttered over the past few weeks on message boards, at bars and on talk radio. You can’t go anywhere in the loveliest village without someone having an opinion on how Bruce Pearl can fix this team, which players aren’t worth a damn and how the Tigers are N.I.T. bound in March.

There can be two truths about the Auburn basketball team right now: they have lost four out of their last five games, and they aren’t as bad as many people are making them out to be.

Not now, though, and it has to do much with expectations. There were none before Pearl arrived in 2014. And, frankly, there were none for his first couple of years. People understood how low the program had sunk and that it would take time to get the Tigers competitive. After the regular season championship in 2018, the bar was raised and then got even higher after the run to the Final Four in 2019.

Finally, with two first-round draft picks leading the way, a No. 1 ranking and S.E.C. regular season title last year, expectations became too high. A single loss sent people into a funk. After all the accomplishments, an early exit from the NCAA Tournament made some consider the season a disappointment.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, if you will, this is where Pearl has Auburn right now. A loss at No. 2 Tennessee, where the Tigers held the Vols to 46 total points? Unacceptable. A close defeat at Texas A&M? Inexplicable. Pearl has mismanaged this roster, people say. None of these players are S.E.C. quality, others say.

WHY CAN’T WE HAVE ANOTHER JABARI AND WALKER?

Sometimes things work out like last season when these superstars turn a good team into a great team. And, despite how it ended, that team was great. Having those two can spoil a fan base, and quickly, especially when a duo like that doesn’t come around very often.

This team still has the talent and skill, albeit not on the caliber of last season. Wendell Green Jr. catches enough flack but not enough praise. Since his poor outing in Athens, the guard is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. I’d say that is pretty darn good.

Of course, Green doesn’t catch as much fire as Allen Flanigan, who will never live up to the hype many had for him going into his junior year. Yet he has been quite a solid producer, especially on the defensive side.

17-7. 7-4 in conference play. A shot at the program’s fourth NCAA appearance in five years when the tournament has been held. Possibly a double-bye in Nashville.

Not good enough. And it’s not like the players don’t hear what is said about them.

“We can win more games than like these reporters and everyone believes,” Jaylin Williams put so bluntly on Monday.

A rough stretch of the schedule continues with No. 3 Alabama coming into town on Saturday. The Crimson Tide have arguably their best team in decades, but there’s no reason to believe that the Tigers can’t beat them.

As for now, settle down, everyone. The sky isn’t falling. The Tigers are better than they get credit for, and if this is a “bad team” now for Auburn, those who lived through Jeff Lebo and Tony Barbee should love it.

There were dark times for Auburn basketball. This is not one of them.