At this point, I feel like I am writing the same thing every week, but when the same things keep happening – and they are – it's hard not to pinpoint the woes. It's as if everyone is watching the same movie, hoping for a different ending but knowing deep down that the result will be the same.

What was a 17-13 game at halftime had turned into a Razorback rout, and it was due to the same problems that have plagued the Tigers in almost two seasons under Bryan Harsin: the second half.

AUBURN | With 7:35 left in the fourth quarter, Jordan-Hare Stadium started emptying to the point where Arkansas fans were the majority. Auburn fans were tired of what they saw; honestly, no one can blame them.

And it didn't look that bad to begin the third period as Auburn drove 40 yards on 13 plays, but Robby Ashford took a big sack on third down, and the Hogs easily blocked Anders Carlson's 52-yard field goal attempt. If you have been watching the Tigers under Harsin, you knew exactly what would happen next.

Arkansas came out and shoved it down Auburn's throats, scoring on its first three possessions after the intermission and making a competitive game into a laugher. The same events occurred against Penn State and Georgia earlier this season and numerous times in the five-game losing streak to end 2021.

It's become old and the usual. Whenever you think it can't get worse, somehow, the Tigers find a magical way to do just that. And, let's be honest: Sam Pittman's team isn't exactly at the same level as the Alabama and Georgia's of the college football world. The Razorbacks entered 4-3, with a loss to a struggling Texas A&M team and a blowout defeat at the hands of Mississippi State.

But, as usual, Auburn made this team look way better than they are.

After keeping the Razorbacks to 70 rushing yards in the first half, the nation's No. 9 ground attack put up 216 in the final 30 minutes. If it weren't for two 75-yard drives in garbage time when the game was already decided, Auburn might have put up less than 100 yards of total offense in that same time.

As I have said before – I told you I would be repeating myself – we have no idea what goes on in the locker room at halftime. I'm assuming the coaches are meeting with each other, but it never seems like that when they retake the field. I'm guessing that everyone in that room knows that the second half has been a major problem, but once again, who knows?

What we do know is that nothing has changed and seemingly won't as long as Harsin is in charge. One or two times of being out-coached and beat up after halftime could be a coincidence. But, it happening every single week is a trend; a disturbing one at that.

Hell, maybe opponents know this. They could count on Auburn laying an egg in the second half, positive that they can exert their will onto the Tigers until they finally lay down. You can count on that almost as much as Toomer's lemonade tasting delicious.

So I apologize if I have repeated myself from an earlier game. Unfortunately, there's no other way to describe what is currently happening on and off the field at Auburn.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Harsin, and his staff, have obviously never heard that.