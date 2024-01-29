Ladies clutch their pearls. "Won't someone think of the kids?" Grown men get more sensitive than a teenager with acne.

They mean it literally. If you mess with Texas, they won't fight back. No, Longhorns will do what a toddler would do after someone pushes them on the playground: run and tattle. If someone from another school has the audacity to put a horns down hand symbol in the face of a Longhorn, you would think it was the greatest travesty in the history of sports.

There's nothing more that a person from the Longhorn State likes to utter than, "Don't Mess with Texas." They have it on their bumper stickers, billboards and anywhere else where they can display their pride about being from there.

We've seen this happen multiple times, with even the Big 12 making it a penalty for other teams to mock Texas' holy hand tradition. Even the spelling of the two harrowing words on the chests of nine BYU students had the Longhorns up in arms.

Rodney Terry acted as if his entire family had been insulted by a UCF player who was so "classless" to tease the Longhorns after an upset victory by the Knights.

Some of this is the Big 12's fault for bowing down to Texas. But a lot of this is the fact that, for seemingly its entire history of fielding athletic teams, the Longhorns want to be the bully, and when they don't get their way, they whine and complain or, even more appropriately, run away.

The Longhorn Network was a disaster of epic proportions. The Big 12 doesn't have enough money to appease an athletic department that considers itself "the Jones' of college sports" but, in reality, thinks way more of itself from the inside than those on the outside.

Don't worry, college fans, because a major comeuppance is heading Texas' way on July 1. That's when the Longhorns discover they are no longer the top dogs in the conference as they join the SEC. And, if Greg Sankey does the right thing, there will be no controversy about the horns down gesture. There shouldn't be. It's unbelievable that this is even a thing.

If they think that is insensitive, just wait. Wait until old ladies are down on their knees barking (and possibly cursing) at them in Athens. Wait until LSU fans tell them in not-so-polite ways to perform a sexual act while Tiger Stadium rocks out to "Neck." Wait until Tennessee fans... well, anything is possible in Knoxville.

Texas has been coddled until now, and for good reason. The athletic department continually brings in national championships, and the amount of money the school means to its old conferences makes their needs and wishes more valuable and interesting than, say, Baylor or Texas Tech. They have always been the big dog, the biggest fish in a small pond.

Now, Texas will find life not quite as fun when they don't control everything. There will be taunting, mocking and insults hurled at the Longhorns, and if they don't buckle up and become immune to it, especially the horns down thing, it will get even worse as time goes along. The more they object, the more opposing players and fans will do it. If they show that it bothers them, the 15 other SEC schools are winning the war.

So, to Texas, put on your big boy pants because life isn't going to be easy in the nation's preeminent conference. You can ask your friends down the road in College Station about it while transitioning with your esteemed colleague in Norman.

You're more than welcome to do the Chomp after beating Florida, thumbs down to Texas A&M and everything else you can do to get under another fan base's skin. Just don't go crying when it comes in return.

That old slogan "Don't Mess with Texas" should come with a footnote reading "or we will go tell our parents on you."

July 1 is coming before you know it. Welcome to the SEC.