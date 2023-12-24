I was extremely naive as a kid, so Santa Claus was something I definitely believed in for the first eight or nine years of my life. No matter the logistics making no sense, I was convinced that he flew across the world, slid down our chimney, ate the cookies, drank the milk I left out and brought the presents I had wished for for months. Of course, it goes beyond that. In first grade, when we got a visit from the big man, I told my best friend to this day that the guy behind the beard was definitely my grandfather. Yes, my grandfather, who had died three years earlier. The imagination of a child. But that was the magic of Christmas, that we believed that a mythical man granted our wishes on a yearly basis for a portion of our lives. Let's dive into some holiday ramblings.

- I just recently listened to all of John Mulaney's new stand-up album "Baby J," and I haven't laughed as hard as I did when listening to him go through the GQ interview he did three days before entering rehab. When he mentioned the spoon dropping because he was eating Fruit Loops, I lost it. - K.D. Johnson being utterly unaware of why fans were applauding him on Friday night after scoring his 1,000th career point is right on brand. His head seems to be in a good place compared to last year. - Texting with two friends who aren't used to the Gus Malzahn experience during UCF's bowl game, I made a friendly wager at halftime that the Knights wouldn't score a point in the second half. They took the bait. I have never been more confident of something in my life. - There's a town just north of Knoxville along I-75 named La Follette, and considering how people in Alabama pronounce La Fayette, I'm scared to ask how Tennesseeans announce this one. - Along the same interstate at Exit 141, there is a place called Adult World that coincidentally has a giant 50-foot cross outside. That's convenient, considering you can confess your sins immediately. - The Festivus episode of Seinfeld is one of the best 30 minutes in television history. - I realized just this week that the guy who played the father in That 70's Show is the same one from Dead Poets Society. And no, I am still not ready to talk about Neil's death. Let's move on. - I don't know which company advertises more on interstates: Buc-ee's or Ron Jon Surf Shop once you enter Florida. - Okay, I'm giving you a fair warning before you scroll down more, but I recently found one of my senior photos from 1998, and it is glorious. Frosted tips? Absolutely. Cargo shorts? You bet. Socks up to the calves? Yes. Sideburns halfway down my face? I was Greenup County's Luke Perry. I should bring this look back.