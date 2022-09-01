So get your cooler out, fill it to the brim with your choice of beverages and kick on the iPhone playlist you spent way too much time coming up with and let's get to tailgating. With all respect to Christmas, this is the most magical time of the year. So let's get to some ramblings.

Oh yes, those long summer days when you are just begging for some gridiron to be on television are over, and we are set for non-stop football action over the next several months. Just typing that brought a tear to my eye and put a little extra pep in my step.

White tents are popping up all over Auburn's campus, so they are either preparing for the largest wedding in the history of mankind or … IT'S COLLEGE FOOTBALL TIME!

- Bryan Harsin has jokes, and Kirk Sampson was the target this past week. When asked why there was an "OR" between Keiondre Jones and Kam Stutts on the depth chart, the coach looked at Sampson and said, "Did you add the or in there?" I like this Harsin.

- Jaylin Simpson said during his interview on Wednesday that he and the defensive line often eat dinner together and that he is mocked for how little is on his plate. Now I want a dinner invite.

- Random (but isn't all of this?): Saturday's matchup against Mercer will be the first of five straight seasons in which Auburn plays a team nicknamed Bears. The Tigers play Cal in 2023 and 2024 and Baylor in 2025-26. If you want to count UCLA (Bruins), that extends to seven years.

- I like Allen Greene. I really do. He was always kind when I saw him in person. Despite the mistakes he made, he will be missed.

- As for the next athletic director, people suggesting Bruce Pearl are forgetting how much time being a head basketball coach, especially one that has led Auburn to be a top program, consumes. There is no way he could be both coach and AD simultaneously. That's a fantasy people need to get over.

- A joy is always seeing first-time visitors in the press box at Jordan-Hare Stadium and then realizing that Auburn did actually put it in the worst place possible. I'm unsure if that or Tony Barbee was Jay Jacobs's worst idea.

- Speaking of Barbee, do you think he and Sunny Golloway ever get together and talk about their time on the Plains? I would love to be a part of that conversation.

- Please, ESPN, take Lee Corso off the air. And do it for his sake. For the past several years, it has become apparent that he's not all there, and it is just tough to watch. Let him be known for the great stuff he did in the past, not the blubbering mess he has become.

- Kirk Herbstreit stating that the national championship game should be played permanently in the Rose Bowl tells me two things: he's never been to the Rose Bowl as a fan because if he had, he would recognize how overrated it is, and that there is nothing that Big Ten people love to do than act like the Pasadena stadium is the greatest place in the world. It's not. It sucks.

- I don't play fantasy football, but I witnessed a draft the other night where a man picked Tua Tagovailoa third overall just because he likes the Miami Dolphins. (Insert that bold strategy meme from Dodgeball.)