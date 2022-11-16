Now, let’s get some of those random and, let’s be honest, purposeless thoughts out of my brain as we enter another edition of my ramblings.

So yeah, the weather isn’t going to be exactly warm on Saturday – the predicted high is 53 degrees – but, if possible, get your butts in your seats early and celebrate these players as they take the field on the Plains for the very last time.

As Carnell Williams put it, these seniors have been through a lot, including two coaching changes, a shortened season due to COVID-19 and some off-the-field controversies. Yet, despite that, they have kept their belief in the program and continued fighting for Auburn. That says it all.

One more time. One last chance for these seniors to run out of the tunnel at Jordan-Hare Stadium in front of the home crowd this Saturday. One last memory of playing in front of their adoring fans, and those fans should pay them back with every ounce of energy.

- I’m sure that I would end up breaking some part of my body, but I have the urge to find a roller skating rink and unleash my talents for the first time in 25-plus years. If you grew up in the 1980s, those places were a mainstay in your weekend plans. Now? You don’t see them much anymore. All I want is the video screen to roll down, the lights to go out and a Boyz II Men song to start playing. Is that too much to ask?

- Derick Hall is a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, and there is no better person to receive that honor.

- Meaning to give it to a friend for both his 60th birthday and getting engaged, I had a bottle of nice bourbon in the backseat of my car for the past few weeks. Well, I am here to tell you that it is not there anymore as somehow the bottle broke and the back of my car now smells like warm bourbon. I really need to get that smell out.

- I love Cadillac. I do. I think he will make an excellent head coach one day. However, I don’t think he would be the hire Auburn needs to lead them into the future. He has been a breath of fresh air, though.

- Speaking of, I wonder if Caddy sees himself more in Tank Bigsby or Jarquez Hunter? I am asking this next week.

- I’m not a huge Bruce Springsteen fan – ironically, for some of you, I feel like he mumbles – but I recently saw a cover of “Dancing in the Dark” on The Voice in Norway and … it is haunting. I never realized how disturbing the lyrics were until this guy slowed it down. And yes, I spend too much time watching clips of The Voice in different countries.

- Wendell Green has already shown much improvement in his play, including his defense this season. It’s not surprising to see him lead the Tigers in points, but he has also been productive on the glass for a guy his size.

- I thought last year’s team would never be matched as the most fun team to cover in press conferences, but this year’s squad is already getting up near them. Between Dylan Cardwell, K.D. Johnson, Chris Moore and newcomers Chance Westry and Johni Broome, the comedy rarely ends when these guys get a microphone in front of them.

- With the Auburn team streaming to the student section to celebrate Saturday’s victory, it would have been easy for Texas A&M players to head to their locker room. That wasn’t the case for No. 27 Antonio Johnson, who made a conscious effort to fight through the crowd and give a hug to Robby Ashford, who was already dancing on the wall. That was great sportsmanship at a time when the Aggies are struggling big time.

- I have many traits in common with my father, but our attitude toward how much gas is in our car at all times is wildly different. I can only imagine his panic when I pulled into a gas station on Monday with only two miles left in my tank. He gets nervous if it gets below 1/4th of a tank.

- There are many reasons not to trust someone, and one of the main ones is if they button the top button on a polo shirt. I noticed that Billy Napier does this. It’s just weird.