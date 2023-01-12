Are you going into the post-college football blues? Well, don’t. We still have half of a basketball season, and Bruce Pearl’s team is starting to pick it up. Oh, and we are almost a month away from the first pitch at Plainsman Park, where Butch Thompson has a solid team coming back after going to Omaha last season. And, if you haven’t been paying attention, Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff are kicking some major tail on the recruiting (did I spell that right?) trail. Another huge pickup on Thursday in defensive lineman Justin Rogers. All of these new guys will require a roster at all times during spring practice. Anyway, it’s been some time since I allowed my brain to let my fingers do some rambling, so I figured it was due. Hey, what else will I do on a random Thursday in the middle of January? Well, I mean, since it is so windy out. Let’s get right into it.

Bruce Pearl congratulates Allen Flanigan after Auburn's victory over Ole Miss. (Petre Thomas/USA TODAY Sports)

- Recently, while wandering through the new football facility, I turned on the sideways showers that players can walk through after practice and had no idea how to turn them off. So I just left them running. I was later told it goes off automatically, so I feel better. - People offended by Kirby Smart’s pregame speech before the national title game must stop the pearl-clutching. It’s a football locker room. - No one and I mean absolutely no one deserved the honor of being named the ABCA Assistant Coach of the Year more than Karl Nonemaker. He’s the engine that drives the Auburn baseball program. - I once thought Toby Keith was a good musician. I also once believed that Saved by the Bell was entertaining. I was wrong on both accounts. I still love the latter, though. (Starts singing) “Friends forever, With you everywhere. Friends forever, Always will be friends.” - If Joe Burrow and Ja’Maar Chase had a baby together, it would automatically be the greatest football player in the history of the world. And yes, I know that isn’t possible anatomy-wise, but there are ways. Oh yes, there are ways. - As I mentioned on The Rundown this week, Kermit Davis looks less like a basketball coach and more like a pastor at a megachurch somewhere in Texas. Also, when he yells, it scares the holy hell out of everyone. Anyway, more on this later. - I’m not really into doing yoga, but if there is any place within 100 miles that offers puppy yoga, I’m all in. Sure, I will just lay there and play with the puppies, but that is some sort of exercise. - It can’t be easy for K.D. Johnson to accept the new role he has this year as a role player who occasionally will get shots, but he has seemingly made the transition with no fuss. That’s growth. - I refuse to see the new Fletch movie. I don’t care how good it is or how awesome Jon Hamm is in it; it will never match the original. And no, Fletch Lives never happened. Do you hear me? It never happened. - Wendell Green Jr. has the fearlessness and competitiveness you can’t teach. He’s a frigging warrior. If anyone talks bad about him, I hope he finds out and runs over you.

Wendell Green drives to the basket against Ole Miss. (Petre Thomas/USA TODAY Sports)