I’ve been pondering purchasing a dog as of late. I absolutely love playing with my friends’ pups and even dog-sitting when they ask. I’ve even looked at local Petland websites to see what is currently available and saw a bulldog that looked like my new best friend. Still, I ultimately decided against it for several reasons, including I’m not too fond of it when one wakes me up at 5 a.m. to go to the bathroom, nor do I care to pick up after the dog does their business. Maybe I am too selfish to take care of one. Who knows, but I think I made the right decision. I mean, it’s not like the dog would want to ride around with me while I golf. Or would it? Oh, man. Did I make the wrong choice? Please help. In the meantime, if you ever need someone to dog-sit one of your puppies, please don’t hesitate to contact me. I’m allergic to cats, though. Hey, why don’t we get some random thoughts out of my head in the latest edition of my ramblings? Let’s go!

Wendell Green goes up for a layup against South Carolina. (Jeff Blake/USA TODAY Sports)

- The play of Wendell Green in the past several games has been excellent, with Bruce Pearl calling him one of the top point guards in the SEC when he is on. His ability to go inside and avoid blocks by much bigger defenders continues to amaze me. - I am not a smart man in a lot of ways, but the one thing that always baffled me in school was math. Thus, when I took the math placement test at Camp War Eagle in 1999, it was not a shock that my score was a (gulp!) 1 out of 25. My mother, who got her undergrad and graduate degrees in math, was appalled, wondering how I ever passed high school algebra. The secret? Our teacher gave you extra points if you brought her candy. - During Tuesday’s press conference, I asked Pearl if he would continue wearing his casual coaching attire on Wednesday against Texas A&M or try to match Buzz Williams and his three-piece suits. The Auburn coach is staying with the easy look. I don’t blame him. - Saturday is one of, if not the biggest, days for Auburn’s new football staff as they host their first Junior Day. I’m confident it will be much larger than last year’s, but that is like saying a meal at The Hound beats one at McDonald’s. - Out of all of the weird things I might do, people find the fact that I peel a raw potato and eat it with salt one of the most out there. The reason? My grandfather O.B. told me at an early age that eating them made a specific body part grow bigger. Also, his first name was Odolph which I’m not sure wasn’t changed from you-know-what after World War II. - Can we all agree that holding the nation’s longest home winning streak is pretty damn cool? If only Auburn would switch to Nike so this program could be a success, eh? - Another food-related item: I was always lukewarm to pepperoni on a pizza until a few years back when I suddenly had an epiphany of its deliciousness. I’m not sure what happened, but now it is a must. Okay, enough about food. - Sorry, one more. Banana peppers are amazing to snack on straight out of the jar. I once bought so many during quarantine that the local clerk asked me how pregnant my wife was at home. I didn’t have the guts to tell him they were all for me when I bought at least three jars weekly.

Plainsman Park will be packed once again this spring. (Auburn Athletics)