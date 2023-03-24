On my way to Nashville for the SEC Tournament, I stopped in Birmingham for the night, where I and some friends went to a joint to sing some karaoke. Now, singing karaoke is always fun unless you lived in my old neighborhood in NYC, where everyone is vocally talented and hoping that a producer on Broadway is in the same bar and signs them up. But singing, as you would expect, is not one of my talents, but I still have fun, and my choice of songs is versatile. Do you want a little Simon and Garfunkel? Let's do it. Then I switch it up to Backstreet Boys' smash hit "I Want It That Way." Finally, I bring the house down with "Midnight Train to Georgia," where I rock both the Glady Knight part and the Pips. My point? Life is supposed to be fun, and if you are worried about making a fool of yourself, you are losing out. Some would say I have a talent for making a fool of myself, but that's just how I roll, baby. Just live! Off we go into some random thoughts.

Auburn held its Pro Day on Tuesday. (Jamie Holt/Auburn Athletics)

- I officially named myself the President of the Markquis Nowell Fan Club. The Kansas State guard is everything you love about March Madness in that he makes plays that are clutch as hell, but it looks easy for him. He's playing out of his mind right now, and I'm loving the entire ride. Next up: Cinderella story FAU. - Hot Take of the Day: The presence of Cam Newton at Auburn's Pro Day completely overshadowed what should have been an enormous day for guys like Derick Hall, Eku Leota, Tank Bigsby and others. Sure, it was great that he would come and throw to his brother while trying to show scouts he still has it, but the attention should have been more on the Tigers trying to realize their dream of playing in the NFL. - What a comeback for Auburn baseball on Thursday night. This team has some missing pieces right now, but effort and grit are not one of them. That is a sign of great coaching. - Have you ever noticed the difference between someone saying "Love you" and "Love ya?" Sure, it is just a slight modification, but it sounds totally different in tone. I say "love you" to people I'm really close to. I say "love ya" to my buddies. Maybe I'm thinking way too much about this. - If you could live in any television show, which one would it be? I'm going with Ted Lasso as the assistant editor for Trent Crimm, The Independent. Of course, living in London would also be awesome. - It's that time of the year when I will be outside for four or five hours and forget that I don't have hair on the top of my head (by choice, I might add), therefore no protection for my scalp from getting sunburnt. It is not until the next morning in the shower that I feel it. - Shedrick Jackson's 40 time was unreal, but I was more impressed with his vertical leap. He's athletic as could be. You have to wonder if better coaching would have turned him into a great receiver. - So, how do we address the new running back commit? Do you just call him Phat? Mr. Phat? Also, how do you get that name? Either way, it continues the grand tradition of wonderful nicknames for Auburn running backs. - Following Auburn's second-round loss to Houston, the one and only Jim Nantz came close to running me over in the hallway next to the Tigers' locker room. He apologized, and he was gone before I could stop him and ask him to introduce me to Fred Couples (I'm also the President and founder of the Fred Couples Fan Club, established in 1991). There was my chance, and I blew it.

Jim Nantz was roommates with Fred Couples at the University of Houston. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK)