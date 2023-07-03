I'm back in my hometown of Greenup, Ky., for the first time in six-plus years and childhood memories that I had totally forgotten about have rushed back quicker than I can handle. Every second I take a look at a spot on Riverside Drive and think, "Hey, there is where I flipped over my bike's handlebars and chipped my tooth," or "Hey, there is where a bull that escaped from the fairground ran over and put a horn into my grandmother." (Yes, that really happened.) It's both strange and lovely reliving these moments, all part of the 18 years of growing up in the same house on the same street on the Ohio River. It's like looking at a high school yearbook full of instances that seemed so important back then but now seem trivial. There's the house where the doctor lived that I was scared of. There is the trail that my best friend Scott and I used to ride down, acting like we were running from the bad guys in the latest Indiana Jones movie. And that's the garage where I used to "help" my grandfather build odd things. Oh, and to the people who tore down the basketball rim that my friends and I spent thousands of hours shooting on, I will find you and tell you why you are the worst. Let's get into some ramblings.

Tiger Walk expects to be at full force with the reinvigoration of Auburn football this season. (Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser)

- Some songs should never be remade, and "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman is one of them. I heard the new version (a country one) the other day, and it isn't good. Let it be. - The addition of Everett Teaford as pitching coach is a massive addition for Butch Thompson and the Tigers. He's young and will be able to relate to the players much better than most. This pitching staff should be quite good. - I don't think I have ever seen a cast more hilarious put together than that of the movie "Gang Related." You have 2Pac, who, by the way, was a terrific actor. And then you get it gets weird with Jim Belushi, Dennis Quaid, James Earl Jones and Gary Cole. Wouldn't you have loved to have been in that room when they all were introduced to 2Pac? Also, Belushi was the top-billed actor in this movie. HOW??? - There's no reason to believe that Jordan-Hare Stadium will be as loud as possible when the Tigers take the field on Sept. 2 for the first game of the Hugh Freeze era. That will be two years of frustration coming out all at one time. - Another movie-related note: I recently discovered that Tony Danza starred in a Disney film titled "The Garbage Picking Field Goal Kicking Philadelphia Phenomenon." I must watch this immediately because it sounds so bad that it must be good. - Not to go all John Mulaney here, but I've been watching a lot of Law & Order over the last few days, and I can't get over the arrogance of every suspect while getting arrested. "You'll never take me down, McCoy!" If the police ever come to my apartment and put me in handcuffs, I will need a new change of pants, not standing there all condescending. - You must not know me if you don't think I will file a column from the top of the green monster next baseball season. That's going to be so much fun. - As you can see from the picture directly below, I came extremely close to being raised a fan of the Big Ten, not the dominant SEC. Yes, that is me standing in the front yard of the house I grew up with the state of Ohio in the background. I don't think I could live with myself if I were one of those people who yelled "O-H!" everywhere I went.

I was so close to supporting a lesser conference. (Brian Stultz)