STULTZ: Rambling on hometown memories
I'm back in my hometown of Greenup, Ky., for the first time in six-plus years and childhood memories that I had totally forgotten about have rushed back quicker than I can handle. Every second I take a look at a spot on Riverside Drive and think, "Hey, there is where I flipped over my bike's handlebars and chipped my tooth," or "Hey, there is where a bull that escaped from the fairground ran over and put a horn into my grandmother." (Yes, that really happened.)
It's both strange and lovely reliving these moments, all part of the 18 years of growing up in the same house on the same street on the Ohio River. It's like looking at a high school yearbook full of instances that seemed so important back then but now seem trivial.
There's the house where the doctor lived that I was scared of. There is the trail that my best friend Scott and I used to ride down, acting like we were running from the bad guys in the latest Indiana Jones movie. And that's the garage where I used to "help" my grandfather build odd things.
Oh, and to the people who tore down the basketball rim that my friends and I spent thousands of hours shooting on, I will find you and tell you why you are the worst. Let's get into some ramblings.
- Some songs should never be remade, and "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman is one of them. I heard the new version (a country one) the other day, and it isn't good. Let it be.
- The addition of Everett Teaford as pitching coach is a massive addition for Butch Thompson and the Tigers. He's young and will be able to relate to the players much better than most. This pitching staff should be quite good.
- I don't think I have ever seen a cast more hilarious put together than that of the movie "Gang Related." You have 2Pac, who, by the way, was a terrific actor. And then you get it gets weird with Jim Belushi, Dennis Quaid, James Earl Jones and Gary Cole. Wouldn't you have loved to have been in that room when they all were introduced to 2Pac? Also, Belushi was the top-billed actor in this movie. HOW???
- There's no reason to believe that Jordan-Hare Stadium will be as loud as possible when the Tigers take the field on Sept. 2 for the first game of the Hugh Freeze era. That will be two years of frustration coming out all at one time.
- Another movie-related note: I recently discovered that Tony Danza starred in a Disney film titled "The Garbage Picking Field Goal Kicking Philadelphia Phenomenon." I must watch this immediately because it sounds so bad that it must be good.
- Not to go all John Mulaney here, but I've been watching a lot of Law & Order over the last few days, and I can't get over the arrogance of every suspect while getting arrested. "You'll never take me down, McCoy!" If the police ever come to my apartment and put me in handcuffs, I will need a new change of pants, not standing there all condescending.
- You must not know me if you don't think I will file a column from the top of the green monster next baseball season. That's going to be so much fun.
- As you can see from the picture directly below, I came extremely close to being raised a fan of the Big Ten, not the dominant SEC. Yes, that is me standing in the front yard of the house I grew up with the state of Ohio in the background. I don't think I could live with myself if I were one of those people who yelled "O-H!" everywhere I went.
- When a program changes hands, changes must be made if something or someone doesn't fit the new culture. We continue to see that to this day with Auburn football and will continue to until all the right pieces are in place. It's a long process, but one that must be done.
- There is another music-related note later on, but I can't leave out the fact that I used to love the Disney July 4th Specials and that it was on one of them that I first heard the song "Kokomo" by The Beach Boys. I immediately made my parents buy me the cassette tape (look it up, young people).
- While driving through some backroads and hollers the other day, I noticed a sign that put a bit of fright in me. Yes, my dear readers, it was a sign warning that a horse and buggy might be seen on the road. Have the dreaded Amish invaded my homeland? Let's hope not.
- Are you telling me Kirby Smart goes on the same day as Freeze at SEC Media Days later this month? Hallelujah! I usually only attend the press conference of Auburn's coach, but with all the news coming out of Athens and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution lately, that appearance at the podium will be must-see TV. I'm anxious to see how Smart handles it. Will he have a 2016 Dan Mullen-like breakdown, or will his public relations team coach him up to the point he can't screw up? Either way, it will be fabulous.
- Not to overlook other upcoming matchups this basketball season, but the idea of some of these Auburn players going up against Ole Miss with Allen Flanigan should excite everyone. I'm not breaking any news here when I say I bet K.D. Johnson is really looking forward to that game, especially the one in Neville Arena.
- My parents have pleasantly placed me in the basement bedroom for my stay, and it has been my favorite sleeping arrangement for quite some time. Sure, I don't know what time of day it is at any time, but the total darkness when I turn off the TV with a fan running is what dreams are made of. Sometimes it is the simple pleasure in life, ya know?
- You might not love Hallmark movies, but the number of films they put out yearly must be respected. It is astonishing.
- Since this is replacing B-Matt's Monday Musings this week, I will finish today's ramblings with a piece of music trivia. Not many famous people grew up in my home county in Kentucky, but damn it, if Billy Ray Cyrus and his achy-breaky heart isn't one of them. And, even better, my cousin, Bruce, was his lawyer when he was getting his start. Now, try and get that song out of your head. You are welcome.