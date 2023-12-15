I'm now starting to question my whole K-12 experience. Anyway, let's get into some ramblings before I go into a panic.

Teaching is one of the most underappreciated careers in our country, so I have a lot of respect for them, but those decisions often sent us off to recess thinking, "Well, I'm now depressed. Want to just sit on the swings and talk?" I remember one off-her-mind teacher in third grade showcasing what an orgasm felt like. Third grade!

In last week's ramblings, I mentioned the fact they took us to nursing homes and made us sing for sick, elderly people who just want to have their lunch and go back to sleep. They don't want to hear eight-year-old kids sing Jingle Bells horribly.

I sometimes question what our teachers were thinking back in elementary school by their decisions in certain aspects of our education. Did they think it was a great idea to show us movies such as Where the Red Fern Grows and Old Yeller constantly? Were they trying to teach us about death through dogs?

- The crowd in State Farm Arena on Saturday was electric and felt much like a NCAA Tournament game. Auburn and Indiana fans showed out in a huge way, and the energy could be felt throughout the entire place. Auburn should schedule a home-and-home with the Hoosiers, as Assembly Hall should be on everyone's basketball bucket list.

- In the postgame press conference, it was jarring to see Indiana guard Gabe Cupps in person only due to the fact he looks like he is just starting his freshman year of high school, not college. Maybe I'm just getting old.

- During quarantine, I decided it would be a great idea to learn how to play the drums while also buying a trumpet, the instrument I played for three years in middle school. I just figured I would be right back to playing "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy"as well as I did back then, only for reality to kick me in the face. My embouchure is not as strong as it was when I was 14. As for the drums, I was doing quite well with YouTube lessons.

- As you can tell, I was pretty bored during the pandemic. I even won the World Cup on FIFA with every country available. Where's my trophy?

- Sometimes, addition by subtraction is the way to go in life. That was certainly the case on Friday.

- For all those heading to Nashville for the Music City Bowl, I will be heading to the Wildhorse Saloon on the evening of the 29th for Tiger Talk and drinks. Send me a direct message if you will be there, and we can cheers to a new year.

- It's disappointing that there are no home games in October next season because that is the best month for games on the Plains. It's cooled down just a bit, and the time hasn't fallen back yet, so there's still plenty of sunlight. But I'm sure the August 31st game will be fine temperature-wise.

- I'm a fan of the guys on Next Round Live, so I'm not putting any blame on them for Wednesday's broadcast of the Auburn/UNC-Asheville game, but I'm confident that a student broadcast of the game would have come across better. With all respect to the mayor of Huntsville, I really don't care what's happening in Rocket City while trying to watch the Tigers on the court. Also, the three-screen approach was horrific. We don't need to watch these guys talk.

- We saw the best of K.D. Johnson and Jaylin Williams on Saturday against Indiana, and it makes sense for both. Johnson was playing back in his hometown in front of family, while Williams' uncle runs the Holiday Hoopsgiving. I'm confident that if either of them attempted a shot from beyond half-court, it would have been nothing but net.

- Christmas plans this year include driving to my hometown of Greenup, Ky., to see my parents. The plan last year was to fly there for Christmas from Seattle after covering the Auburn/Washington game, but we all remember how that turned out. (Hint: it wasn't good.)

- How long following Christmas Eve did the Chesters (Margo and Todd), the Griswold's next-door yuppie neighbors, wait to get a divorce? My guess is that they try to reconcile through New Year's, only for everything to unravel again. Who got the cool-ass house, though?