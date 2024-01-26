I was a massive fan of AOL chat rooms back in the day. It blew my mind that I could talk with anyone throughout the nation and world once we got dialed up. I spent hours in various chat rooms discussing college sports and whatever else was the topic du jour in that particular room of strangers. Of course, it was a precursor to Twitter/X and everything that goes on social media now. Looking back at the discussions, they were never deep, nor did anything ever get accomplished other than sending an instant message to someone who liked your favorite team or musician. It was basically an array of "My team is awesome" and "Your team sucks," so, as I said, much like today's social media. My point? I really don't have one, but the thought got in my head yesterday that it would be amazing to go back and see what I, a teenager in the mid-1990s, had in his profile on AOL or, for those who remember ICQ. It would definitely be embarrassingly hilarious, that's for sure. It's probably for the best that you can't do that. Anyway, onto the latest edition of the ramblings.

- By returning to Auburn for another season, Johni Broome has made himself a bonafide star and sure NBA draft pick. Sometimes, decisions like that pay off in bunches, and it is for the center and the Tigers right now. - I was a bit surprised that there wasn't more chirping between K.D. Johnson and Allen Flanigan during the Ole Miss game on Saturday. I figured it would get chippy at times. - Perfection should not be messed with, so the fact that Hollywood decided to do a remake of Road House makes me extremely upset. Also, the guy who recruits Dalton to clean up The Double Duece is the same guy who is the coach in School Ties who recruits Brendan Fraser's character to the prep school. Anyway, stop remaking great movies. - Sure, I have griped about America's Got Talent and those types of shows in this space before, but I will do it again by saying, what are we even doing? For a show named America's Got Talent, there are a ton of, you know, non-Americans in the damn show. The same goes for Great Britain's version of it as well. You aren't showcasing home-grown talent. Anyway, I will now go yell at a teenager for driving too fast. - Can someone who has experience dancing tell me how someone can do so many spins in a short amount of time and not get dizzy? Is there some sort of trick to not falling down? Thanks for your time. - I can hear the song "Dream On" by Aerosmith a thousand times, and it will always remind me of ESPN's SportsCenter playing it for 15 minutes over highlights from the 20th century on New Year's Eve in 1999. Random, sure. But isn't that what this whole thing is about? - It's controversial, but I love A1 sauce and will put it on almost anything. However, I do have a rule that if I am at a fancy steakhouse (read: not a massive chain) or at someone's house who grills the steak, I will eat it sans A1 as a sign of respect. Now, if I'm cooking it myself? All the A1 in the world, please. - YouTube of the Week: My dramatic splash (below) while whitewater rafting in Columbus, Ga., in 2014. I might have had too much time on my hands to make this video.