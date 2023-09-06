The Curse of the Billy Goat. The Curse of the Bambino. The Madden Curse. The Auburn Curse of the Pacific Time Zone? Well, not really, because the sample size for the Tigers is not large enough to even determine if there is a voodoo spread across the football program once they exit MST and enter PST. In fact, if my research is correct, Auburn has only played three games in the time zone the Tigers travel to this weekend to take on the Cal Golden Bears. The first was in 1976 when Doug Barfield – of course, it would be him – took his team to Tucson to pay a visit to the Arizona Wildcats. The Tigers left with their tails between their legs in a 31-19 loss to a team that finished 5-6.

You have to fast forward all the way to 2002 when Cadillac Williams was just a running back and USC was regaining some prominence for the next trip to the West Coast, home of hip-hop's greatest rap artists. While Cadillac and the Tigers put up a valiant fight, the result was still a loss, 24-17, which was a lot closer than when the Trojans visited the Plains the following season. And then there was the game in the Rose Bowl. Yes, the BCS National Championship Game that Auburn seemingly had in hand but let slip through the fingers at the last possible second. Now, I will wait while you go grab the neuralyzer from Men in Black to erase any memory of that happening. So, the latest time zone in the lower 48 has not been kind to the Tigers. But, when you look at those three losses, they can be understood. Barfield was Barfield. USC was damn good. FSU had approximately 134 first-round draft picks on its roster. (That number might be a ballpark figure.) Cal is a chance to break this dreaded curse!