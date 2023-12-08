Anyway, I'm once again looking forward to games that go from boring to holy-cow-did-you-see-that in a matter of quarters. It might not mean as much now, but it's still one of the best times of the year. Let's get into some ramblings.

Now, it sometimes feels like teams are going through the motions, less focused on the game's result and more on getting the season done with. Maybe that's just me getting older. It could have been that way since I was born, and bowl games just seemed way more important to me then. It makes sense. Everything seemed more significant when we were younger.

As a kid, I would always find myself rooting for one team or another based on random reasons. Of course, I usually favored SEC teams in those games, especially when they faced schools from the Big Ten or late Big East. It seemed like every bowl mattered, even if a shot at the national title was out of sight. Conference bragging rights were on the line, along with a trophy and a great way to end the season.

When I was school-aged, bowl season was always one of the highlights of my year. Between Christmas and New Year's Day, you got to watch non-stop football between teams that hardly ever met up. Add to the fact that there was no school to wake up for, and staying up late to watch the Orange or Sugar Bowl finish was a real treat.

- Is Chad Baker-Mazara somehow even crazier than K.D. Johnson? If so, it would be a fantastic accomplishment by Bruce Pearl to find two guys who seem to be just seconds from running into the stands and ordering a bucket of popcorn while play is still ongoing on the floor.

- It was with great sadness that I learned of my buddy and favorite dog in the world, Hank, passing this week. He was a great pup, always looking for hugs and would control you, not you control him, when he was on a leash. I learned this when I had to get him from my friend's house to his daughter's wedding two years ago.

- Was anyone disgusted by the fact that the winner of the Dr. Pepper Shootout in the SEC Championship didn't go to an SEC school? Or the fact he goes to a community college that costs $2,000 per year, and he won $100,000 in scholarship money? That's going to get him a lot of degrees.

- I will never know why our elementary school teachers thought this was a good idea, but they used to have a class full of kids sing at nursing homes when I was young. Nursing homes? I have PTSD from those since I was four years old after an elderly woman grabbed me, thinking I was her son. Now, our teachers are taking all of us into this place? No, thank you.

- For the longest time, I thought that the second line of the song "Alone" by Heart was "I'm lying here at the Reichenbach." I apologize to them for the misunderstanding.

- With Auburn facing Indiana on Saturday in basketball, let's all recognize that the candy-cane striped warmup pants the Hoosiers wear are amazing and that Tennessee stole that idea from them.

- What's your favorite Christmas episode of a sitcom from the past? I know which one will not be on your list, and that is the Saved by the Bell episode where Zack Morris is attracted to a girl only to realize she is homeless. Of course, Zack saves the day for her and her dad, but we shall never forget that, as Funny or Die points out on YouTube, Zack Morris is trash.

- Sticking to Christmas, if you hear "Wonderful Christmastime" once, it will be stuck in your head for the rest of the day. You are more than welcome.

- Please let me know if anyone plans to go to the Wildhorse Saloon for Tiger Talk and drinks on Dec. 29. I shall be there full of holiday energy and bourbon.

- Back to puppies: my TikTok algorithm is either telling me to get a puppy or audition on The Voice. My thought? What if I did both at the same time? They would have to let me through to Hollywood if I brought a newborn puppy there.