STULTZ: Rambling into Big Blue Nation
With all the bravery I can muster, I am stepping knee-deep into Big Blue Country over the next four days, including watching Auburn play a red-hot Kentucky team in Rupp Arena, where the Tigers haven't won since I was six years old.
What else is going on? Oh, right. The Harsin family acting as if they went through some tragedy with their #HarsinStrong bracelets. They rarely fail to bewilder me, but they got me on this one. Do they know what they are comparing their luxurious lives to? I'm not so sure they do.
Anyway, enough about them. I'm waiting for my flight and have some time to kill, so I thought it would be a great time to get all these crazy things out of my head. Shall we ramble? Of course.
- The Atlanta airport confused the crap out of me today because there was absolutely no parking in either the South or North lots, but there was almost no one in the security line.
- Flashback to 1999. Me, a 17-year-old high school senior, heading to Rupp with a sign that says "FEAR THE WAR EAGLE" along with my buddy, Luke. Auburn was 17-0, and I was confident the Tigers would win the game. But, buddy, I am here to tell you that Kentucky did not, in fact, fear the War Eagle that night.
- How happy was the entire Auburn baseball coaching staff about not having to take a cross-country flight for the weekend? That's a massive boost for them. Yet I feel like the players were looking forward to visiting Los Angeles and playing at USC's stadium. Also, how funny is it that the forecast for rain caused this? I'm assuming a monsoon is arriving in LA this weekend.
- Does anyone else get the weekly emails from LinkedIn that tell you who has been searching for you and where they work? I love it when it is from an absolutely random place like Harvard University or Lockheed Martin. What, exactly, brought up my profile?
- The baseball coaches were raving about Ike Irish before the season, and the freshman proved why with a big opening weekend. That bat is going to be electric for the Tigers.
- I mentioned it on this week's Rundown, but there's a clip from the Brady Bunch Variety Show that is incredibly insane and makes me believe that everyone involved, including the audience, had dropped acid right before. Also, Florence Henderson? Not a good singer. Sorry.
- Spring practice begins on Monday. Read that sentence again. How is it already time for that? Remember back in elementary school when three months felt like a lifetime? Not so anymore.
- Might have brought this up before, but we need a roller skating rink in the Auburn area. I want to see if I still have the same moves I did when I was younger. My gut tells me no, but my brain says, "HELL NO! YOU ARE NOT GOING TO BANG ME UP AGAIN!!!"
- If I have time, should I go to Napa Valley during the trip to Cal this September? I'm not a huge wine guy, but I feel like I would enjoy myself. Meh, never mind. I'm going to find a nice golf course to play on.
- Helmet Guy getting to throw out the first pitch before Sunday's game and leading the crowd in a cheer was clutch. And he threw a strike. That man is a hero.
- I'm keeping track of every hot dog I eat this baseball season and recording each one with a picture. So this will be your postseason present from me. Sorry to ruin the surprise.
- Sure, Drew Nelson had his welcome-to-college baseball moment on Sunday, but I'm pretty sure he will use that as motivation to get better. He was so close to getting out of the inning but couldn't get that last out.
- Obviously, on a much smaller scale, downtown Lexington reminds you of Los Angeles in that there are a lot of buildings but no people walking on the streets.
- When Wendell Green has a bad game, much like he did at Vanderbilt, you can almost count on him to bounce back. He and the rest of the group must play really well if they want to pull off the upset on Saturday.
- The woman bartending at the airport bar just said, "Thank you, my love," when handing me back my check. Are we a couple now? Do I need to introduce her to myself? Am I secretly married to her and … WAIT JUST A SECOND. She just called the guy beside me "my love." It's over, woman. I am no longer your love. (Somehow, that wasn't the quickest relationship I have ever had.)
- Finally, if someone didn't know what kind of person Nate Oats is, they learned this week from his incredibly weak leadership in the Brandon Miller situation. Lord forbid a kid get a free meal at McDonald's. Greg Sankey would come down on that immediately. But this? Yeah, the SEC and Alabama are shutting their eyes to a terrible situation. It's a bad look all-around for Oats, Greg Byrne and everyone else that makes decisions in Tuscaloosa.