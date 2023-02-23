With all the bravery I can muster, I am stepping knee-deep into Big Blue Country over the next four days, including watching Auburn play a red-hot Kentucky team in Rupp Arena, where the Tigers haven't won since I was six years old. What else is going on? Oh, right. The Harsin family acting as if they went through some tragedy with their #HarsinStrong bracelets. They rarely fail to bewilder me, but they got me on this one. Do they know what they are comparing their luxurious lives to? I'm not so sure they do. Anyway, enough about them. I'm waiting for my flight and have some time to kill, so I thought it would be a great time to get all these crazy things out of my head. Shall we ramble? Of course.

Johni Broome celebrates at the end of the win against Ole Miss. (USA TODAY SPORTS)

- The Atlanta airport confused the crap out of me today because there was absolutely no parking in either the South or North lots, but there was almost no one in the security line. - Flashback to 1999. Me, a 17-year-old high school senior, heading to Rupp with a sign that says "FEAR THE WAR EAGLE" along with my buddy, Luke. Auburn was 17-0, and I was confident the Tigers would win the game. But, buddy, I am here to tell you that Kentucky did not, in fact, fear the War Eagle that night. - How happy was the entire Auburn baseball coaching staff about not having to take a cross-country flight for the weekend? That's a massive boost for them. Yet I feel like the players were looking forward to visiting Los Angeles and playing at USC's stadium. Also, how funny is it that the forecast for rain caused this? I'm assuming a monsoon is arriving in LA this weekend. - Does anyone else get the weekly emails from LinkedIn that tell you who has been searching for you and where they work? I love it when it is from an absolutely random place like Harvard University or Lockheed Martin. What, exactly, brought up my profile? - The baseball coaches were raving about Ike Irish before the season, and the freshman proved why with a big opening weekend. That bat is going to be electric for the Tigers. - I mentioned it on this week's Rundown, but there's a clip from the Brady Bunch Variety Show that is incredibly insane and makes me believe that everyone involved, including the audience, had dropped acid right before. Also, Florence Henderson? Not a good singer. Sorry. - Spring practice begins on Monday. Read that sentence again. How is it already time for that? Remember back in elementary school when three months felt like a lifetime? Not so anymore. - Might have brought this up before, but we need a roller skating rink in the Auburn area. I want to see if I still have the same moves I did when I was younger. My gut tells me no, but my brain says, "HELL NO! YOU ARE NOT GOING TO BANG ME UP AGAIN!!!" - If I have time, should I go to Napa Valley during the trip to Cal this September? I'm not a huge wine guy, but I feel like I would enjoy myself. Meh, never mind. I'm going to find a nice golf course to play on.

Auburn gathers after beating Ole Miss. (USA TODAY SPORTS)