In the meantime, a five-and-a-half-hour flight gave me a lot of time to think, and we all know that is a horrible thing. So with that in mind, let’s get my likely last ramblings out for 2022. Ho, Ho, Ho!

The Tigers are set to play the Washington Huskies out here on Wednesday, and yours truly will be covering it in person. So that is my holiday gift to you. I hope you enjoy it, although it doesn’t come in a giant gift-wrapped box.

Greetings from cold, snowy Seattle, where I am about to cook up some of my world-famous deviled eggs and cheeseburgers, the fire is on and I’m currently viewing the Jonathan Taylor Thomas classic I’ll Be Home For Christmas. Yes, it is simply the best time of the year. Or, at least, the end of it.

- Not one to rail against referees, but those who worked the Auburn-USC game on Sunday weren’t the best. They went from calling absolutely nothing to ticky-tack fouls and back. Just frustrating. Even Bruce Pearl gave up trying to argue with them.

- Bryan Matthews wrote about this on Monday, but recruiting has really picked up since this new coaching staff arrived. It’s not miserable to look at the rankings anymore, nor will it ever be under the new regime. They have been working their tails off.

- I’m starting to think that 50 Cent wasn’t exactly rapping about a candy shop in his hit “Candy Shop.”

- I can’t be the only one who treats the self-checkout lanes as a competition, right? At Target or wherever I feel like my pride is on the line, and I must be quicker than everyone else. If not, it ruins my day. Okay, maybe not ruins, but I have to beat them.

- Chance Westry will likely turn into a good player for Auburn, but right now, he looks timid and out of sorts against quality competition. That injury, and lack of practice afterward, might have played a role in this as well.

- Someone described me as middle-aged the other day, which ruined my day even more than losing a self-checkout battle.

- If you could appear on any TV game show, what would it be? Mine would be the 1990s version of Supermarket Sweep. The ability to run down the aisle, slamming giant hams into my cart, would be amazing. Runner-up? The Price is Right, but only if I get to play the game with the yodeling hiker. Last place is definitely The Weakest Link.

- Tre Donaldson is starting to be aggressive on both sides of the floor, which is obviously good for the Tigers. It will be interesting to see how he handles the duress of an SEC season.

- One of the addicting things at bars in Seattle is pull tabs. If you know, you know.

- Not quite sure what happens to people in airports, but it is like some lose every ounce of common sense. Standing in the middle of the walkway, stopping people from getting by while waiting for their flight that isn’t boarding yet? Check. Forgets how to properly get through security without setting off the alarm three times? Check. There should be a lesson in airport manners.