So yeah, the time when brackets are busted, Vegas cleans up on degenerates who think they "have a hot tip" and unsung heroes burst out of nowhere is here, so I figured it was time to get some random thoughts out. So, as we wait for the 5:50 p.m. CT tip-off, here are some ramblings to entertain you. Ready? Let's go!

Whatever you call it, it has arrived as Auburn takes on Iowa in Legacy Arena Thursday evening in Birmingham. While it hasn't been the greatest of years for the Tigers, it is still only the 12th time they have made the event. So that puts some perspective on it.

BIRMINGHAM | The NCAA Tournament. March Madness. The greatest four days of the year. The time when you are just waiting for a major upset to happen.

- When asked about the infamous dunk and celebration at the end of the blowout loss to Kentucky, Dylan Cardwell said he was unaware of the boos raining down on him from the Rupp Arena faithful and that it was just a moment of frustration for him while being locked into the game.

- The situation with Alabama basketball continues to get even worse, and Nate Oats isn't helping himself or his program out at all. On Wednesday, with a security guard assigned to Brandon Miller during the Crimson Tide's media appearance and practice, the Alabama coach said no college kid should have to go through what Miller is currently going through. Of course, I argue that no mother should have to bury her 23-year-old daughter, and no young son should have to grow up without a mom. But that's just me.

- Staying on the subject, the continued silence of Greg Sankey remains a significant problem in this situation. Also, while Ole Miss will want to get past Chris Beard's arrest and eventually dropped charges, you should still read the police report. It's disgusting and reprehensible.

- Wendell Green Jr. has a bad habit of leaving his phone in his pocket when going for a swim or getting into the hot tub. This was the case when the Tigers were in Israel, and he got into the Dead Sea and once again when he recently went for a dip. When asked about his teammate's struggle, K.D. Johnson said, "I don't know what he's got going on."

- On spotting Grant Hill on Wednesday – Birmingham has CBS' A team of him, Jim Nantz and Bill Raftery – I wondered if I should approach the former Duke star and tell him that I was kicked out of my house for the night following his famous pass to Christian Laettner in the 1992 Duke-UK Elite Eight game. My family, full of Kentucky fans, weren't happy.

- I hadn't been to Legacy Arena in some time, and the renovations they have made are spectacular. UAB has a great home court. (CORRECTION: Apparently UAB plays at Bartow Arena, not Legacy. My bad.)

- Currently watching the Furman-UVA game and have to alert everyone of the Paladins' amazing chant of "F U one time, F U two times, F U three times." Almost as good as Austin Peay's "Let's Go Peay." (Oh, and Furman just pulled off the tournament's first major upset against UVA.)

- The negativity toward Zep Jasper on Twitter on Wednesday after he said he would be cheering for Alabama is ridiculous. You do realize a lot of these players know each other, right? They are the ones on the floor competing so fans can brag. If they can put a rivalry aside when not facing each other, so can everyone else.

- I don't think K.D. meant what he said when stating, "Our fans, they come loaded, so I hope they come loaded, and I'm going to be turned up, and they're going to be turned up with me." I think he means full of energy, not hammered drunk. But, of course, that is probably the case with some.