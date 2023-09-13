I can't thank Sam or his son, Sam Scalici III, enough for a memorable day. I can only hope to pay them back in some sort of way that will make an excellent day for them. They deserve it. In the meantime, let's get into some ramblings as I dive into what went on during my trip to the West Coast.

Thanks to Sam Scalici Jr., I had the privilege of playing this immaculate track this past Friday while on my work trip to the Bay Area for the Auburn-Cal game. I had a lot of expectations for the course, considering its reputation and what I had heard, and let me say this: it lived up to every bit of it. The first five holes, located right on the Pacific Ocean, are the most beautiful golf holes I have ever played. And the course was fair, as long as you didn't spray your tee shot wayward.

Our caddy's name was Birdman. That is how he introduced himself to us. No first name. No last name. Just Birdman. And, to make it a point, he was wearing a straw hat filled with bird feathers all along the brim. This was our caddy at the famous Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

- If you were ever locked up in Alcatraz, I bet the view of the San Francisco Skyline and Golden Gate Bridge was incredible at first but got to the point where it drove you crazy. There is so much opportunity outside of that little island that you can't escape. That's enough to make you insane.

- In-N-Out continues to be an incredible burger, but every time I have one, I recall my debate with the late Mike Leach and Washington State SID Bill Stevens (the nicest guy in history) on In-N-Out versus the Waffle House. Leach and I agreed that Waffle House is superior. That's just another reason to love that man.

- Cal and UCLA have the same fight song, which apparently has been fought over for some time. I noticed this when the Cal band took the field pregame. How do you not have different fight songs?

- Speaking of UCLA, it will be interesting to see how many Auburn fans travel to Los Angeles/Pasadena for the game in 2027 against the Bruins. Will there be some hesitancy from the 2013 BCS National Championship Game and the realization that the Rose Bowl is an absolute dump where to watch a football game? Or, as with Cal, will Auburn fans take over and make it into a de-facto home game?

- Now that I have been to both places multiple times, I am ready to rule that Northern California/Bay Area is ten times better than Los Angeles/Southern California. Of course, I'm not considering San Diego, but this is how I view it.

- I had the chance to see the San Francisco Giants play at their home ballpark, and it instantly entered the top three MLB parks I have been to. Wrigley Field is obviously the top choice, with Dodger Stadium coming in third.

- Eugene Asante's story will continue to grow as the season goes along, but he could very well be the reason that Auburn pulled out the victory on Saturday in Berkeley. That man was everywhere and came up huge in clutch moments. It's a feel-good story.

- I've done many cool things in my life and have seen a lot of amazing places. I'm here to tell you that the Golden Gate Bridge hits the spot. Not only are the views amazing, but I can't even begin to comprehend the engineering it took to build it. It's the best bridge other than the Brooklyn Bridge.

- We all knew a fade to Rivaldo Fairweather was coming at some point in the red zone, but doing that when it was absolutely clutch made a lot of sense. He can be a weapon when called upon

- I didn't know what to expect from the Cal-Berkeley student section, but their resorting to chanting, "F*** you, Auburn," wasn't on my list. I expected way more clever things than that. How did you all get into that school in the first place?