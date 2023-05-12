Since I’m visiting Big Ten country, I figured it is an excellent time to get some of those cobwebs out of my head that are my random thoughts in the latest edition of ramblings. Giddy up!

Visiting different college campuses always intrigues me. You see different architecture, color patterns and witness what it would be like to go to school there. Some are beautiful, much like Auburn, and some are so ugly it is depressing. Purdue was the former. Great campus.

I’m writing this from West Lafayette, Ind., home of Purdue University, where my oldest nephew graduates this evening with a computer and electrical engineering degree. Yesterday, I visited a few of the good bars here, and, I have to say, it’s a pretty cool college town.

- T.J. Finley hosting a commitment announcement for his third school in four years is probably not his wisest decision, and I’m going to assume his team had something to do with this. As a friend texted me, this is like registering for gifts for your fourth wedding. What a scam.

- Appearing on the radio in Salt Lake City yesterday to discuss Landen King committing to Utah, I was asked what it means for Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC next year. For the record, I’m against it, and I said that, but I’m also a person still weirded out by the fact that Missouri is in the conference.

- I was again reminded this week that Chicago is almost unbeatable as a city during the warm months of the year. After a long brutal winter, people tend to take advantage of great weather, which was the case on Wednesday. Outdoor dining was everywhere, and people were in fantastic moods. It still doesn’t make up for February, though.

- Quickly regretted not being able to cover the Regions Pro-Am on Wednesday after I saw how a certain head coach played the day before on the course. For the record, he never answered my inquiry about what he shot at Greystone. It must have been ugly.

- The fact that there’s a Lafayette and West Lafayette reminds me of that episode of The Simpsons where introducing a new area code causes Homer to revolt, building a wall and creating West Springfield. The fact I can remember that episode from 23 years ago but not where I put my phone says a lot about me.

- Going through security at the airport in Atlanta on Wednesday, the machine picked up a spot right square in my groin section. Readers, let me tell you this: seeing a red square over your groin on the screen is funnier than it should ever be. Not funny? The pat down I received from a lovely security guard. There was definite cupping. Let’s move on.

- Maddie Penta is a badass. That is all. Her quote following Thursday’s victory was terrific.

- I’m very much looking forward to the plethora of rain delays at the SEC Tournament in a couple of weeks. It’s a tradition that will live on forever.

- Apparently, the chants Bama fans do when Dixieland Delight is played are known by people even up in Indiana. My nephew said he knew it in high school. I’m not sure how.

- I wish I kept a lot of things as organized as I do in my Gmail inbox. That thing is a well-oiled machine.

- TikTok of the Week: three PGA Tour golfers trying to drive the ball, hit a one-yard fairway, and hold it there. It’s more entertaining than it sounds.

- Purdue’s football facility is enormous and, I’m guessing, filled with the latest technology considering the engineering reputation of the school. I wanted to go in so bad and tour it but didn’t have a connection. Now I wonder how it stacks up to Auburn’s new one.

- Is it me, or does Coca-Cola taste better in the plastic cups they give you on airplanes? I digress.

- The famous bar, Harry’s Chocolate Shop, here in West Lafayette is everything it is made up to be. It is basically a dive bar with loud music and cold drinks. I loved it. Also, I might have started telling people my son was graduating to see if anyone would buy me free drinks. It’s worth the shot (pun intended).

- Finally, I thoroughly enjoyed the Ask Stultz Anything thread I did on Wednesday. I might start doing that once or twice a month if you, the valued readers, want. Let me know.