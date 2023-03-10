"Our guys feel that way. We all do. We're grateful for the support that we get."

"I feel so badly about our fans, the fact that we're not going to get to play in front of them again for another couple days," Pearl said after Auburn's 76-73 loss to Arkansas. "I feel badly about that. A lot of families are here, went through a lot of expense to get here. We're disappointed that we let them down.

NASHVILLE | Bruce Pearl seemed to almost choke up. The coach apologetically spoke about how he and his team had let the thousands of Auburn fans down again, losing in the first game of the SEC Tournament for the second year in a row.

Let me stop Pearl right now: that apology is not needed. Sure, Auburn fans are undoubtedly disappointed in yet another early exit from the conference tourney, but it pales in comparison to what it was like before Pearl arrived. The attitude back then was a dismissive, unenthusiastic, who-gives-a-damn one shared by even the most hardcore of followers. If there were 30 fans in the arena for a tournament game, it would be considered a miracle.

Now? Well, Auburn fans plan on the event, taking time out of their busy schedules to travel and watch the Tigers, just hoping they will catch the magic that came in 2019. And therein lies the problem: that is the expectation now. No, maybe not for this year's team, but a win or two was expected. And last year? Many had planned to take over Tampa for the entire weekend until Selection Sunday aired.

We know what happened last March, and after another frustrating close loss that has become such a recurring theme this season, the Tigers are heading home early once again.

But there's that word again. Expectations. Under the previous regimes, the expectation was a Wednesday afternoon game leading to a loss and the end of a forgettable season with as many highlights as Bryan Harsin's tenure on the Plains. Auburn fans weren't traveling for that, even if it meant going on a short trip up I-85 to Atlanta. They knew the outcome before the ball was even tipped. And, frankly, they didn't care.

Even before Jared Harper, Bryce Brown and the rest of that memorable team took Auburn to the title in 2019, Pearl had fans excited about the tournament again in his first season. The magic of KT Harrell led the Tigers from a 13 seed to victories over Mississippi State, then Texas A&M and an overtime thriller against No. 4 seed LSU. Only a Kentucky team that almost finished a perfect season stopped that train.

That started everything, but rough times were ahead, including two-straight first-round exits in 2016 and 2017. And there was the disaster of 2018 when Auburn, fresh off an SEC regular-season title, got walloped by Alabama in the quarterfinals.

But the foundation was set and built in bunches following 2019. It was a destination, a way for Auburn fans to see the Tigers play even more, and they came in droves. While there were a lot of Arkansas fans in attendance on Thursday in Bridgestone Arena, it started to sound a lot like Neville Arena as Auburn mounted a comeback. The noise grew some major decibel levels when Allen Flanigan gave the Tigers a lead with under a minute remaining.

It was the second time in a month that a game in Tennessee's capital city felt more like a home game for Auburn than a road or neutral-site game.

"Auburn, once again, shows up here in Nashville," Pearl said.

And they will continue to.