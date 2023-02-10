This happens so often in the sport now that it has stopped making sense. According to Kentucky fans, every game against them is the opponents’ biggest game of the season despite, you know, the Wildcats sitting at a mediocre 16-8 and 7-4 in the SEC. Now, Alabama has entered the idiotic trash-talking thanks to its leader.

On his show on Thursday, the Alabama coach described Saturday’s game in Neville Arena as Auburn’s “Super Bowl.” To this, Bruce Pearl and the Tigers should say, “Please.”

Sometimes coaches need to know the right time and place to keep their thoughts quiet. Nate Oats is the latest example.

And yes, Saturday is a big game. College GameDay is in town for the third straight season, an accomplishment only matched by Duke. Of course, the rivalry and the Crimson Tide’s place near the top of the polls have somewhat to do with that. Sure. But Auburn’s place in the college basketball hierarchy also played a significant role in the ESPN cameras coming to Neville Arena.

Auburn has played in much bigger games than Saturday’s under Pearl. In fact, many of those have come with GameDay in town. But, unlike Oats, when the Tigers were on top of the college basketball world last January, not once did the Auburn head coach utter the words “Super Bowl.” Pearl is wise enough to know not to give bulletin board material to an opponent when his team is the target. It’s smart. It’s experience coming through. So when No. 4 Auburn went into Coleman Coliseum last year to face No. 24 Alabama, nothing was given.

And yet, here’s Oats, throwing fire onto a rivalry that needs less. It’s already the game that both teams have circled on the schedule. Twice, in fact. These two schools aren’t exactly friends when it comes to anything, so to say it is a big game would be factual. But saying it is bigger for one team than the other? Hilarious. And stupid.

But I get it. While Pearl has established the Tigers over the past five years as one of the top programs in the SEC (and sometimes nationally), Oats is still trying to get a fanbase that is more concerned with Nick Saban’s Tide than really supporting their hoops team which, by the way, is really, really good. So it probably made sense for Oats to make a football analogy considering many Alabama fans are still trying to take credit for a quarterback they helped run off.

It’s fine. Really. Understandable. The Tide are near the apex of college basketball right now, much like Auburn last season, and have an exceptional talent in Brandon Miller, that resembles Jabari Smith in numerous ways. They are having a special season.

But Auburn has been here before, and Pearl is no stranger to big games. He’s coached in the Final Four. He’s won championships. He even had a game worthy of Super Bowl talk when he was at Tennessee, and the Volunteers faced off against Memphis in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2.

So let Oats sow the seed in his team’s brain that this game is more significant for Auburn than them, that beating the Tide is all the Tigers want to achieve this season and nothing else. That’s okay. He has the right.

But here’s my message to him: the Super Bowl is on Sunday. Maybe he wants to tune in.