It was a play that epitomized the quarterback's day on the road in College Station against Texas A&M as Auburn's offense looked lackadaisical in a 27-10 loss to the Aggies. Heading into halftime, Thorne was 5-of-10 for 46 yards while getting sacked four times. And while some of those sacks were the offensive line's fault, a trait that the junior play-caller continues to have, holding onto the ball too long, led to a few of them.

It didn't get much better in the second half. After another three-and-out that included, yes, a sack, Thorne was left on the sideline on the second drive, replaced by Robby Ashford.

On fourth down two drives later, he came in on third down and, while escaping the pocket, had his pass tipped and had to knock it down. He didn't see the field again.

So the question you have to ask after this performance is clear: is Thorne the right man to lead this offense going forward?

Let's face facts: Thorne was brought in by Hugh Freeze and his staff to be the quarterback Auburn needed. He was a veteran leader, a two-time captain at Michigan State and was thought to be the savior for a program that has suffered in quarterback play since Bo Nix was an underclassman.

He's failed to live up to the hype, especially in games against Power 5 competition. In the victory against Cal, he passed for 94 yards, throwing for two touchdowns and an interception. In his SEC debut, he was even worse. There were times he looked like a true freshman, not someone who was a two-year starter at a Big Ten school.

Thorne continually missed open receivers and looked panicked when the wall of Aggies was caving in on him. That is understandable, considering the holes forming in the offensive line that A&M's defense was more than happy to take care of. Still, when he had his shots, his accuracy was definitely nothing to brag about.

On the game's first drive, with two receivers open on third down and an easy completion in sight, Thorne delivered a throw that was lucky not to be intercepted. It was high, way over his intended receiver and not catchable by any Tiger on the field.

It was a preview of what was to come. But what exactly can the Tigers do at the quarterback position? While Robby Ashford has his place and time in games and shows signs of his athletic ability each time on the field, he's not an SEC-caliber starting quarterback. As for Holden Geriner, while he can spin the ball better than any signal-caller on the roster, he is still inexperienced and has yet to receive first-team reps since sharing with Thorne and Ashford during the first week of fall practice.

Of course, with the way the quarterback play looked on Saturday, it might be an open competition yet again to see who is the best fit at the position for the next week and weeks ahead. I don't have the answer; there may be no answer right now. But there needs to be something, a light under the fire of Thorne or admitting he's not the guy for this offense and planning for the future.

It won't get any easier for whoever is behind center next week as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and their truck full of 5-star defensive players start licking their chops at the chance to get after the Auburn quarterback.

But with a week off after the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry before heading to LSU, there's time to figure something, anything, out. Maybe Thorne will respond, or perhaps this is just who he is: a quarterback who came in with a lot of hype and has caved to the pressure.

The quarterback spot at Auburn has never been more open after Saturday.