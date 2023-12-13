Not until November 2, when Auburn welcomes Vanderbilt to the Plains, will fans have time to tailgate and rock Jordan-Hare Stadium. In 2019, the Mississippi State game was notable because the temperature was brutally hot. When Ole Miss came in seemingly a year later, it was a cold snap that welcomed the Tigers and Rebels.

You will have plenty of time during the year's tenth month as the Tigers don't have a game in Jordan-Hare Stadium during those 31 days. For the second time in five seasons, the SEC has stuck Auburn with a schedule so home-heavy on the front end, and then ... well, you better have a nice television or spend your time traveling to Athens, Columbia and Lexington if you want to see Hugh Freeze's team in person.

For all the Auburn fans out there, October 2024 will be the best time for you to get everything done. Need to rake the leaves? Check. Have to find a Halloween costume that will stun everyone? Done. Want to test apple cider? Go ahead.

So, how does this happen to Auburn so often? And why did this happen after the SEC expanded due to financial motivation? No one will know.

And why did the conference get away from those cupcake games in the second-to-last week of the season before the big rivalry games? (Well, New Mexico State was anything but a cupcake for the Tigers this season.)

In that regard, many teams got the short end of the stick. Going into what should be a competitive Iron Bowl, Alabama has to travel to Norman to face new conference nemesis Oklahoma. If Nick Saban plans on being the head coach of the Crimson Tide next season, you know he's not exactly happy about this turn of events.

It's not going to be an easy road for anyone. Georgia faces Alabama and Auburn in back-to-back games. Missouri has the same two teams in two weeks but reversed. Texas A&M? Good luck with New Mexico State, at Auburn and then the Longhorns in three straight weeks. As for Oklahoma and Texas, welcome to the SEC. You're not going to find anything easy after your decision to join this conference.

But back to Auburn and the hand the Tigers have been given. The positive is that Freeze and company have an excellent chance at starting 5-0 heading into the matchup against rival Georgia in Athens. And, much like this past season, Auburn gets a bye after facing the Bulldogs. But trips to Missouri and Kentucky, both teams that look like they will at least compete for the top half of the SEC next season, will be challenging. And even though these players are young, the travel adds to their bodies after playing such a brutal sport.

What this boils down to is that Auburn's schedule makes no sense compared to everyone else's when it comes to the balance of home and away games. No other team goes a complete calendar month without playing in their friendly confines.

It's a new SEC, and the regular season grind will be as difficult as ever. Let's see how the Tigers respond.