Before the Tigers' Pro Day, the head coach admitted that only a few NBA scouts would come to the Plains when he first arrived. But let's face it: Auburn wasn't precisely a spot those scouts needed to visit back then. The talent was par at best, and Auburn didn't have one player selected in the draft from 2001 (Jamison Brewer) until 2019 (Chuma Okeke). Jeff Lebo nor Tony Barbee were able to recruit or develop a player good enough to come out of the orange and blue and be considered among the top 60 or so players in that year's class.

There are also those things that go on behind the scenes. The things that have helped turn Auburn into a must-visit destination for the best high school players in the nation. I saw one of those on Thursday.

What Bruce Pearl has done for Auburn's basketball program is evident in so many places: a packed Neville Arena for every game, traveling crowds that turn neutral or away courts into a home-court advantage, making the NCAA Tournament a regular thing and the growing number of players who are transitioning to the NBA.

Now, the scouts flood to pro day, including on Thursday, when 28 of the 30 NBA teams had representatives inside Neville Arena looking at prospects such as Johni Broome, Jaylin Williams and more. It was a who's who of scouts, all searching for the next Jabari Smith Jr. or Walker Kessler coming out of this now-respected program.

It helps that from Okeke's pick in 2019 to the Smith/Kessler combo in 2022, Auburn has had a player selected each year, including Jabari at No. 3 and Isaac Okoro at No. 5 in 2020. No, the Tigers aren't putting out the type of talent that Duke or Kansas or North Carolina are, but Pearl has made it known that each season, there might be a superstar in the making inside Neville.

Broome will get all the attention, deservedly after a summer where he was a force at the G League Elite Camp and ended up getting an invite to the NBA Combine. But Williams and others could end up making some noise with big seasons.

And it wasn't just scouts there previewing the 2023-24 Tigers. Pearl has always let it be known that his practices, almost the majority of the time, are open to the public. People have taken advantage, including a couple of significant boosters who were present on Thursday.

NBA scouts are streaming into Auburn to watch hopeful NBA stars not just on Thursday but during the regular season.

That's just another thing that has become a norm under Pearl.