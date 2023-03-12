The latest example comes from Hunter Yurachek, the man in charge of the Razorbacks, who sent out just an asinine statement concerning an incident involving one of the staff members of the basketball team on Friday.

"Mr. Hall expressed his regret that while leaving the floor his engagement inadvertently resulted in knocking the reporter's cell phone from his hand. While, based on our discussion, I do not believe there was malicious intent, I have addressed the issue with Mr. Hall and he agrees his actions were not appropriate or reflective of our program."

Inadvertently? That's a word you use when you shank a golf ball into the next fairway, it hitting another cart and having to apologize. If you have seen the video, and please do yourself a favor and watch it, you can see that nothing was inadvertent in Riley Hall's actions. It was a moment of aggression and total disrespect to a student reporter that was only doing his job. If the tables were turned and a journalist did that to Eric Musselman or one of his staff members, the Razorbacks' head coach would have called for an inquiry and asked for the SEC to strip the responsible person's credentials. Hall was being a bully, plain and simple, and of course, will suffer no consequences outside of the lame statement his boss' boss put out on Twitter.

Of course, this incident doesn't even come close to comparing to the ongoing one in Tuscaloosa. Nate Oats, Greg Byrne and the entire Alabama athletic department have fumbled the situation, ironically something that would cause a football player to lose a scholarship on the football team. Brandon Miller is a talented basketball player, but he also is involved in a gruesome murder that cost a young mother her life and her young son, his mom. While there is apparently no way that Miller can be charged with any crime, there must be some consequence for his actions.

But, of course, he's a talented basketball player, the star of quite possibly the best team in college basketball chasing the program's first national title. Let's face it: if he were the fourth guy off the bench for the Tide, he would be facing at least something. But Oats and Byrne are about winning titles; morals be damned. If taking a gun at 1:30 am that eventually ends up being the murder weapon of a 23-year-old woman, having your car at the scene and it ending up with two bullets cracking the windshield isn't enough for a slap on the wrist, then the Alabama leadership have absolutely no standards for its student-athletes or coaches. The Crimson Tide brand is more important than the life of a person, and it shows through the actions of every single person in charge in Tuscaloosa, from Oats' "wrong place at the wrong time" statement to Miller himself acting like he was getting patted down for a gun after the news broke about his involvement.

And no one cares more about their organization's brand than Greg Sankey, the commissioner of the SEC. Yet, when given a chance to speak on the talks he and the powers-that-be at Alabama have had, the commish stayed silent, saying what has been discussed is between them. Fine, but in a system where players are kept out for the actions of others – Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley say hello – something must be done, even if it is a staff member or star player that is hurting the image of the SEC.

You would think Sankey would get that. Instead, every single mishap by Alabama and Arkansas over the last few weeks continues to spoil the image and reputation of the Southeastern Conference. The rest of the country, and many inside SEC territory, are not laughing at the situation because of the seriousness of it all but asking who is in charge and why things continue to be status quo.

The hypocrisy of it all, especially coming from Alabama, is the most pathetic part. A school that continues to throw fits about "Scam Newton" and whether or not his dad got money is involved in one of the biggest controversies of the past decade in collegiate sports and acting as if it is just another day at the office. Simon and Garfunkel would be proud of the sounds of silence coming from Byrne, who is either ignoring the situation, hoping it goes away or just doesn't give a damn about the death of a young woman.