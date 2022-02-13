STULTZ: Kessler a dominant force. Thanks, UNC

So, I say this with all due respect to North Carolina and Roy Williams: what were you thinking?

It's been one of the key attributes to No. 1 Auburn's meteoric rise up the rankings, a 23-2 start and being looked at as one of the favorites come March Madness. The sophomore recorded his second triple-double on Saturday, posting 12 points, 12 blocks and 11 rebounds in the Tigers' 75-58 victory over Texas A&M. Kessler is just the fifth person in SEC basketball history to record multiple triple-doubles in a career.

Walker Kessler makes blocking a shot look effortless, which it isn't. He patiently waits for the opponent to go up, almost as if they say to themselves, "Well, I guess I'm doing this," and then jumps at the exact right time, returning the ball to sender.

Kessler, leading the nation with 116 blocks, has become the Tar Heels' biggest gift to Auburn since they gifted 13 first-inning runs to Butch Thompson's team on the diamond a few years ago. He has become everything everyone thought he would be coming out of high school, a five-star recruit who has become a dominant force on both ends of the floor.

If Auburn ran North Carolina out of the building in the 2019 Sweet 16, this transaction in the transfer portal would be even more lopsided. And Kessler would be the last one to boast about how things have gone this year on his new team. Instead, the bucket-hat wearing 7-foot-1 is humble like the rest of his team. Look at what he had to say after Saturday's performance.

"I'm thankful that I got teammates like Al (Flanigan) and teammates like — all my teammates," Kessler said. "They make it easy to block shots because they're so good at defending the ball. They know that I can block the shots, so they corral the guard to me so I wouldn't be able to do that kind of stuff without them. I'm just thankful to get the win."

Thankful. That is one word you could use for what Pearl thinks of the mishaps of those in Chapel Hill. It wasn't as if Kessler was on a team full of world-beaters with the Tar Heels last season. Carolina finished 18-11 and bounced out of the NCAA Tournament to No. 9 seed Wisconsin in the First Round, losing 85-62. Kessler saw only 13 minutes in that game.

Granted, you can write that down to a freshman taking their lumps. Still, in a time when a player can decide that a program isn't the right fit, you have to do all you can to keep those talents that you recruited and signed at home. We've seen it with Auburn football and Malik Willis. It happens and will continue to happen.

Williams, his former coach, hasn't had anything negative to say about Kessler. Still, when his best friend Jim Boeheim, always of the grumpy-looking face as if a group of kids just stepped on his best flower patch, speaks up, you can infer that there have been conversations on the topic between the two coaches.

In November, Jabari Smith and the Tigers did all the talking needed for Kessler in a 21-point win over the Orange. Lord help the Tar Heels' big men if Kessler and company face them in the NCAA Tournament.

So, to North Carolina, Auburn should send a big thank you card. Thanks for the dominant big man who rules the paint. Thanks for a star player that spends time after each game to take photos and sign autographs for adoring Tiger fans. Your care package in the form of Gene Chizik is in the mail.

Not all trades are even.