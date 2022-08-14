STULTZ: Harsin trolling, mopeds, Maino and other ramblings
We are less than three weeks from Auburn kicking off the 2022 season in Jordan-Hare Stadium. If you love tailgating, you will definitely enjoy the first five games being at home. How much will the weather change between the first and fifth games? How much alcohol will be consumed with most of the games likely being at night? Gah!! Football season is arriving, and I hope everyone is ready.
As for the Tigers, fall camp is in full swing after a week-plus of work, including Saturday night's scrimmage. While we don't know who the starters will be, you can definitely infer from the practices on some. Unfortunately, quarterback isn't one of them, as a trio continues to get first-team reps at different times.
It's been some time since I got my random thoughts out of my system, and there is no better time than a Sunday when absolutely nothing is happening. Ready for this? I hope so. Let's dive in.
- This team will make some noise this season, not only because Auburn does that when it is least expected, but somehow this team feels different. Maybe I'm reading too much into this, but they seem closer and on more of a mission than any time last year.
- Driving the other day back from Birmingham, I had my iPhone on shuffle when, all of a sudden, Maino's "All the Above" came on. That song, even more than "All I Do Is Win," brings back memories of Jordan-Hare Stadium being absolutely electric in 2010. They need to bring that back. Great lyrics, by the way.
- Speaking of music, there was nothing better than ESPN's college football music on Saturday nights in the late 1990s. Why did they go away from that? Am I becoming too much of an old man when I want things back to how they used to be?
- If you haven't been by lately, the new football-only facility is starting to look extremely nice. The people who work in construction must be making a killing in Auburn between that, demolishing of the dorms on the hill and everything that is going on downtown. I would look into getting in that business, but I'm absolutely useless in manual labor.
- One of my dreams is to get in one of the ice baths one day and be rolled into the team room for interviews. Sure, I might go the way of Jack in Titanic after 15 minutes, but what a way to go.
- If I had to pick one freshman that will make an immediate impact, it is the easy answer: Camden Brown. He's already turning heads in practice and the first scrimmage. (And this is the end of me playing "Mr. Obvious.")
- Will Friend mentioned that the only player he's had before that entered a seventh season was also going for his Ph.D. Brandon Council needs to step up his game.
- Zion Puckett said he learned much from Smoke Monday over the past few years. Let's hope targeting is not one of those lessons. But then again, no one knows what targeting is anymore.
- I'm still wondering why Stetson Bennett decided to come back for another year at Georgia. He could have retired on top and never again paid for a drink or meal in the state. But the first time he struggles this year? People are going to call for the next guy. No-win situation unless he wins it all again.
- Yesterday was National Left-Hander's Day, so I hope all my fellow southpaws celebrated by sitting at a left-handed desk and writing in a notebook with the rings at the top with a pen that doesn't smear your hand. I'm celebrating today with a round of golf in which I will hit the ball left-handed, which my buddy who drives the cart will forget when pulling up to my ball. It happens every time.
- I wonder how Brian Kelly is dealing with his first summer in Louisiana. The man's face already got red enough when he was in South Bend, so imagine the amount of sunscreen he needs to fight off the Baton Rouge sun. Also, I feel like Notre Dame fans are glad he's gone. That's never a good sign. (See: Sunny Golloway.)
- Completely jealous that Butch Thompson got to go to the Field of Dreams game involving my beloved Chicago Cubs. Maybe next year, when the Cubs play in London, I will make the trip. I'm already working on my accent. "Ello, mate. Fancy some rounders but bloody Yankee style?"
- If there is any player we would want to have at every interview opportunity, it is definitely Colby Wooden. The man oozes personality at all times. He probably gets done sacking a quarterback and then cracks a quick joke about it.
- If there is any position group that is way better than it was last year, it has to be the wide receivers. Not only is the group deeper, but they seem to be getting better under Ike Hilliard. Don't be surprised to see this unit succeed.
- Yes, I started my previous two thoughts with the same phrase.
- Why is there always a cop sitting across from the McDonalds just off Exit 51? It seems like that is the least likely place to find someone speeding.
- Mark Stoops is my new spirit animal after the way he has responded to John Calipari's cries and insults. Also, he would knock out Cal in the first round of a fight. They grow them differently in Youngstown, Ohio. No one from there would say screens should be illegal in basketball after his team gets its butts kicked.
- Between the Top Gun video with the quarterbacks, the t-shirts mocking #HatGate and him subtweeting the Calipari/Stoops feud, Harsin is becoming a fantastic troll on Twitter and in person. "Timing's everything," Harsin said when I asked him about the tweet on Friday night.
- Finally, I seriously thought mopeds were banned back in 1991 or so. At least, I think that is what my parents told me. Wait … were my parents lying to me so they wouldn't have to buy me a moped? Is this why I have trust issues? Wow, we do not need to open that box of worms.