STULTZ: Harsin trolling, mopeds, Maino and other ramblings

We are less than three weeks from Auburn kicking off the 2022 season in Jordan-Hare Stadium. If you love tailgating, you will definitely enjoy the first five games being at home. How much will the weather change between the first and fifth games? How much alcohol will be consumed with most of the games likely being at night? Gah!! Football season is arriving, and I hope everyone is ready. As for the Tigers, fall camp is in full swing after a week-plus of work, including Saturday night's scrimmage. While we don't know who the starters will be, you can definitely infer from the practices on some. Unfortunately, quarterback isn't one of them, as a trio continues to get first-team reps at different times. It's been some time since I got my random thoughts out of my system, and there is no better time than a Sunday when absolutely nothing is happening. Ready for this? I hope so. Let's dive in.

Bryan Harsin talks to the team after Saturday's scrimmage. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)

- This team will make some noise this season, not only because Auburn does that when it is least expected, but somehow this team feels different. Maybe I'm reading too much into this, but they seem closer and on more of a mission than any time last year. - Driving the other day back from Birmingham, I had my iPhone on shuffle when, all of a sudden, Maino's "All the Above" came on. That song, even more than "All I Do Is Win," brings back memories of Jordan-Hare Stadium being absolutely electric in 2010. They need to bring that back. Great lyrics, by the way. - Speaking of music, there was nothing better than ESPN's college football music on Saturday nights in the late 1990s. Why did they go away from that? Am I becoming too much of an old man when I want things back to how they used to be? - If you haven't been by lately, the new football-only facility is starting to look extremely nice. The people who work in construction must be making a killing in Auburn between that, demolishing of the dorms on the hill and everything that is going on downtown. I would look into getting in that business, but I'm absolutely useless in manual labor. - One of my dreams is to get in one of the ice baths one day and be rolled into the team room for interviews. Sure, I might go the way of Jack in Titanic after 15 minutes, but what a way to go. - If I had to pick one freshman that will make an immediate impact, it is the easy answer: Camden Brown. He's already turning heads in practice and the first scrimmage. (And this is the end of me playing "Mr. Obvious.") - Will Friend mentioned that the only player he's had before that entered a seventh season was also going for his Ph.D. Brandon Council needs to step up his game. - Zion Puckett said he learned much from Smoke Monday over the past few years. Let's hope targeting is not one of those lessons. But then again, no one knows what targeting is anymore. - I'm still wondering why Stetson Bennett decided to come back for another year at Georgia. He could have retired on top and never again paid for a drink or meal in the state. But the first time he struggles this year? People are going to call for the next guy. No-win situation unless he wins it all again.

Craig McDonald makes a tackle during Saturday's scrimmage. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)